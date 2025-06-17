Police said a couple who were “irate” at being kicked out of a restaurant shot a woman in the back of the head

A married couple from Tennessee, Jose Montoya, 27, and Judith Ramirez, 26, were arrested over the weekend for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a Memphis restaurant, after they were reportedly ejected for being “irate.” The incident occurred at Tequila Town Bar in the early hours of June 15, 2025, and left one woman critically injured.

Details of the Incident

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime, the Memphis Police Department responded to reports of an aggravated assault at the restaurant located on North Whitestation Road around midnight. Upon arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the security guard who was working when the incident occurred.

The security guard told police that Montoya had been acting aggressively inside the restaurant and was asked by the bar’s owner to leave. The guard then approached Montoya to tell him to “calm down,” but Montoya allegedly became combative, leading to the decision to escort him and his wife, Judith Ramirez, out of the establishment. During the escort, Montoya reportedly threatened, saying, “Y’all done f— up now.”

The affidavit states that during the confrontation, Ramirez opened the door of their vehicle, allowing Montoya to retrieve a firearm. The security guard then observed Montoya retrieve the gun from the car and open fire on him. The guard returned fire in self-defense, and during the exchange, Montoya allegedly reloaded his weapon multiple times and continued shooting. Both Montoya and Ramirez fled the scene without assisting the victim.

The Victim and the Aftermath

While the shooting was initially directed at the security guard, a female patron of the bar was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet during the confrontation. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but her current status has not been confirmed. Multiple cars in the area were also hit by bullets fired during the incident.

Montoya and Ramirez fled the scene in a 2025 Kia SUV with Tennessee license plates. Authorities later located the couple after spotting their vehicle at a residence on Josibpet Lane in Memphis. Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered multiple spent bullet casings. In a pickup truck at the same location, police found a black and green handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Arrest and Charges

Jose Montoya and Judith Ramirez were found inside the home and taken into custody. They have been charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

Employing a firearm in the commission of a felony

Vandalism between $10,000 and $60,000

Both are currently being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail and are scheduled to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday morning.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the escalation of conflict that led to the shooting. The authorities are also working to ensure that the victim, who remains in critical condition, receives the necessary medical attention.

Community Reactions

The incident has shocked the local community, with many expressing disbelief over the violent altercation at a public venue. The shooting highlights the potential dangers of escalating conflicts and the tragic consequences that can arise from acts of violence.

