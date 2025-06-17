Police claim that when they found children living in a trash-filled home with rotting food and bugs inside the refrigerator, "none of the food... was safe to eat."

Three individuals in Kentucky have been arrested after police uncovered what they described as the most horrific living conditions they’ve ever seen in a home in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. Authorities responded to a child neglect investigation on June 10, discovering three young children and a disabled adult living in an environment deemed “uninhabitable” due to severe neglect and unsafe conditions.

The Alleged Abuse

Amy Nichols, 30, has been charged with child abuse, knowingly neglecting a disabled adult, and animal cruelty. Robert Ransdell, 38, and Matthew Hardin, 26, are facing charges of child abuse, complicity to neglecting a disabled adult, and animal cruelty.

According to arrest citations obtained by local CBS affiliate WKYT and Fox affiliate WDKY, officers responded to the home on June 10 as part of a child neglect investigation. The officers discovered that three children under the age of 12, along with an adult who had the mental capacity of a sixth grader, were living in the deplorable conditions.

Shocking Discovery of Living Conditions

Upon entering the home, police were immediately overwhelmed by a strong odor of feces and ammonia. The floors were reportedly covered in feces, and the surfaces were covered in garbage, including rotten food. The refrigerator was locked, and when opened, it was found to contain rotten food and cockroaches. Authorities reported that none of the food in the home was safe to eat.

One of the children told officers that they had not been given lunch or dinner and had only eaten cereal. The home also had three dogs and five cats living inside, contributing to the already dire living conditions.

Police Statement on Conditions

Police officers who arrived at the scene deemed the house uninhabitable, as it posed a serious risk of illness or death to anyone living there. The citations described the condition of the home as “the worst they’ve ever seen” in their careers.

Arrests and Charges

As a result of the findings, Amy Nichols, Robert Ransdell, and Matthew Hardin were arrested. The trio remains in Jessamine County Jail without bond. They face serious charges, including child abuse, neglect of a disabled adult, and animal cruelty.

Authorities have scheduled a court date for June 26, where the defendants will face the legal consequences of their alleged actions.

Community Reactions

This disturbing case has sparked outrage in the local community, with many expressing shock and anger over the horrific treatment of children and a vulnerable adult. Local organizations are calling for justice, and there is concern for the well-being of the children and the disabled adult involved.

What Happens Next?

The investigation into this case is ongoing, and authorities are working to ensure that the children and disabled adult receive the care and support they need. Child protective services are involved, and efforts are underway to place the children in a safe environment.

SOURCE