Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter after their 7-year-old son dies while crossing the street

A tragic accident in North Carolina has left a 7-year-old boy dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing the street unsupervised. His parents now face serious charges related to the incident.

What Happened?

On May 27, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on West Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia. The child was trying to cross the street in a place without a crosswalk when a 76-year-old woman driving an SUV struck him. The boy was with his 10-year-old brother at the time.

Details About the Child’s Injuries

The boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte. Sadly, he passed away later that evening around 10 p.m.

Charges Against the Parents

Jessica Ivey, 30, and Samuele Jenkins, 31, the child’s parents, were charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect, and misdemeanor child neglect on May 29. They are both being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Statements from Authorities

Police emphasized that adults must be responsible for keeping children safe and that parents should ensure their children are supervised properly to prevent such tragedies.

Status of the Driver

The 76-year-old SUV driver has not been charged in connection with the crash.

Court Dates

The parents’ initial court appearance was scheduled for May 30.

This heartbreaking accident is a reminder of the importance of child supervision and road safety. Authorities continue to investigate while the community mourns the loss of a young life.

Leave a Comment