One person was killed and 11 were injured in a mass shooting at a party in North Carolina, according to police

A shooting at a party in Mountain View, North Carolina, left one person dead and multiple others seriously injured. Police and investigators are working to understand what happened and find those responsible.

What Happened During the Shooting?

Just after midnight on June 1, the Hickory Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Walnut Acres Drive. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said at least 12 people were shot, including one who died and another in critical condition. Many victims were taken to the hospital.

Details About the Incident

The shooting happened at a party with about 100 people attending. According to officials, one or more people began shooting inside the house, and the violence spilled outside into the street, the backyard, and a neighbor’s yard.

Authorities arrived to find several injured people and began helping them immediately. Investigators from multiple agencies, including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, are on the scene trying to find a motive and identify suspects.

Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed more than one person was involved in the shooting but have not shared how many or who they are. The identities of victims and suspects have not been released.

Officials say this incident seems connected to the party itself, but the exact reason behind the shooting is still unknown. The investigation continues as authorities search for answers and anyone responsible.

This tragic shooting has shaken the Mountain View community. As the investigation moves forward, police are asking for any information that could help solve the case. The priority remains supporting victims and making the area safe again.

SOURCE