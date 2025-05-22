Nurse Said She Wanted ‘Peace’ for Her Hospitalized Mother. Then, she allegedly removed her breathing tube

MIAMI, FL – A 54-year-old nurse practitioner with over two decades of experience is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly removing her mother’s breathing tube in a Miami hospital, leading to her death.

Juansette Sabrina Green, a licensed nurse, was arrested last week and appeared in court over the weekend. According to authorities, Green said she wanted her mother to die peacefully, prompting her decision to act without medical consent.

What Happened at the Hospital?

The tragic incident occurred on May 5, when Green’s mother was hospitalized with breathing difficulties. After being admitted, she was intubated to assist with her condition.

According to an arrest report, Green called her son and daughter to the hospital to say their goodbyes. When they arrived, Green allegedly told them, “I’m pulling out,” and proceeded to remove the breathing tube.

Immediately, an alarm was triggered and medical staff rushed in to assist. Despite their efforts, the woman died shortly after. Green allegedly told hospital staff to “let her go in peace” and insisted they stop medical intervention.

Arrest and Charges

That same evening, deputies visited Green’s home, where she agreed to speak with them but refused to do so there. She was escorted to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office headquarters, where she was read her Miranda rights and questioned.

Green was later booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is being held without bond, according to NBC Miami.

Court Appearance and Legal Outlook

Green made her first court appearance over the weekend, where a judge denied bond due to the seriousness of the charge. She faces manslaughter, a felony offense that could carry significant prison time if convicted.

The case raises difficult ethical and legal questions about end-of-life decisions, especially when carried out without proper medical authorization or legal procedures like a do-not-resuscitate (DNR) order.

Juansette Sabrina Green, a Miami nurse with over 20 years of experience, was arrested and charged with manslaughter after allegedly removing her mother’s breathing tube at a hospital so she could “die in peace.” Authorities say she acted without medical approval, and the mother died shortly after. Green remains in custody without bond and could face serious prison time if convicted.

SOURCE