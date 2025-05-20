Man planned to feed his romantic rival’s body to pigs with the help of a nun, $1000, and a ‘nice bottle of bourbon’: Feds

New York – In a shocking case that sounds more like a crime drama than real life, 57-year-old Jeal Sutherland has pleaded guilty in federal court to a murder-for-hire plot involving a romantic rival, a hog farm, and a bottle of bourbon. Thankfully, no one was harmed, but the disturbing plan was stopped just in time by the FBI.

The Plot Unfolds: Revenge and Romance

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York, Sutherland tried to arrange the killing of a man who had a child with Sutherland’s girlfriend. The plan was to kill the man after his release from prison, dispose of the body at a hog farm in Pennsylvania, and make sure no trace was left behind.

How the FBI Got Involved

The investigation began in November 2023, when a man working with Sutherland set fire to a car. This man later became an FBI informant and revealed the entire murder-for-hire plan.

In their conversations, the informant said that Sutherland:

Wanted the rival killed immediately after release from jail

Planned to have the body eaten by pigs

Promised to pay the informant and even give him a bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon for the fake hog farmer

The informant even joked that he would rent a van from a nun, use it to transport the body, and then burn the van to destroy the evidence.

Undercover Operation and Arrest

The FBI quickly launched an undercover operation. An agent pretended to be the hog farmer and met with Sutherland and the informant. Sutherland agreed to:

Pay $1,000 for the farmer

$250 to rent the van

$200 for gas

And give a bottle of bourbon as an additional gift

On January 26, the informant and Sutherland met for breakfast, then went to a bowling alley. Later, Sutherland handed over the cash, an E-ZPass device, and the bourbon to finalize the deal. He was arrested by the FBI the next day without any resistance.

More Threats and Intimidation

In a chilling detail, Sutherland also admitted to leaving a dead goose on the doorstep of his target’s mother. The goose had a threatening note in its beak, adding another layer of intimidation to the plot.

What’s Next for Sutherland?

Sutherland faces:

Up to 10 years in prison

A $250,000 fine

3 years of supervised release after his sentence

His sentencing is scheduled for September 22.

Prosecutor’s Statement

U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III said in a press release:

“Jeal Sutherland hatched a vicious plot to kill a romantic rival and intimidate his victim’s family. The FBI and our office moved quickly and ensured that justice was served before any harm could be done.”

This strange and disturbing murder-for-hire plot could have ended in tragedy if not for the quick action of law enforcement and an informant who helped expose the plan. Jeal Sutherland’s case is a dark reminder of how jealousy and revenge can lead people to commit shocking crimes. Thankfully, no lives were lost—and justice is on its way.

