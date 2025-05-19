Crime

“King of this castle”: The fate of the doctor who choked his wife because he thought she was stealing his money

by Singh
Published On:
A Massachusetts doctor, Dr. Ingolf “Harry” Tuerk, was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison after being convicted of voluntarily manslaughter in the strangulation death of his wife, Kathleen McLean.

The Crime and Trial
The jury found Tuerk guilty of voluntary manslaughter instead of first-degree murder. Prosecutors argued the killing was planned because Tuerk feared losing his home and money in a divorce. Tuerk testified that he did not want to cause harm and was shocked by what happened.

Victim’s Family Speaks
Kathleen’s sister described her as a calm and patient woman. Her daughter, who was home during the incident, shared her lasting fear after seeing her father on the stairs that night.

Details of the Incident
Tuerk said the couple argued while drinking. He claimed Kathleen hit him, and in response, he strangled her until she passed out. Believing she was dead, he took her body to a pond and weighed it down with rocks.

History of Domestic Violence
Police reports revealed multiple domestic violence incidents, including physical abuse and threats. Kathleen had even asked to drop a restraining order against Tuerk to keep the family together but died two weeks later.

Additional Background
Tuerk, a urologist, was also involved in a legal dispute in 2019 over Medicaid billing, which resulted in a $150,000 fine.


The case highlights a tragic end to a troubled marriage, with Tuerk now serving prison time for his wife’s death.

