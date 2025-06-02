Just a homeless person,’ BMW driver who reportedly fled authorities in hit-and-run incident provides stunning excuse for striking and killing woman

A Florida woman is in jail after she fatally hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. Authorities say she tried to downplay the tragedy by calling the victim “just a homeless person.” The case has sparked outrage as details about the victim’s life come to light.

What Happened?

Around 1:15 a.m. on a Friday in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, Ivana Gomez, 32, struck 41-year-old Katherine Kipnis with her BMW. According to prosecutors, the impact was so severe that the victim’s head went through the windshield, and her hair got caught on the passenger seat belt.

A police officer saw the crash and tried to stop Gomez, but she kept driving until slowed by traffic. When the officer caught up, he noticed Gomez smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and there was vomit on the passenger seat. Gomez refused to take a sobriety test and asked for a lawyer.

Charges and Court Details

Gomez faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and resisting an officer without violence. She was held at Miami-Dade County jail on a $251,500 bond.

During a bond hearing, prosecutors said Gomez allegedly referred to the victim as “just a homeless person” and called it “just an accident.” Gomez denied making those statements, telling the judge, “I did not say that whatsoever. That’s false.”

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

Katherine Kipnis’ family described her as a vibrant and loved person. Her cousin told the court that Gomez’s actions had taken away “a shining light” from the world.

Kipnis’ father spoke to the media, recalling his last conversation with his daughter. “She was vivacious, lovable… I just think back, I spoke to her last night at 6 o’clock when she told me, ‘I love you, Dad.’ That’s the last thing she said to me.”

The heartbreaking death of Katherine Kipnis is a reminder of the devastating consequences of hit-and-run crashes and the importance of accountability. The case continues to develop as the community mourns the loss of a beloved woman.

