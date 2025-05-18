In a terrifying crash in Finland, five people are killed after helicopters collide, with one of them “dropping like a stone.”

Eura, Finland – A tragic mid-air helicopter collision near Eura Airport has claimed the lives of five people, authorities confirmed on Saturday. The two choppers, which had taken off from Estonia, were headed to an aviation event when the accident occurred.

What Happened?

According to Finnish police, the two helicopters crashed into each other around 12:30 p.m., after disappearing from radar near Eura Airport. Flight tracking data showed both helicopters flying close together for most of their journey.

Soon after they vanished from radar, terrified eyewitnesses saw them plummet 600 feet from the sky into a nearby wooded area.

Emergency teams arrived at the crash site quickly and found the two helicopters about 300 feet apart. Sadly, all onboard had died.

Eyewitness Speaks Out

One local witness, Antti Marjanen, told Finnish outlet Iltalehti that he saw the crash happen during a flight manoeuvre.

“One of them dropped like a stone and the other one more slowly. I didn’t hear any sound,” he said.

Victims and Investigation

The National Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that five people died in the crash. Their identities have not been officially released, but reports suggest that Oleg Sõnajalg, a well-known Estonian entrepreneur, may have been one of the pilots.

Detective Chief Inspector Johannes Siirilä stated:

“Five people have died in a helicopter accident near Eura airport on Saturday.”

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that all passengers had died.

Heading to an Aviation Event

The helicopters were on their way to an aviation gathering at Piikajärvi Airfield. The Pori Aviation Club, which was hosting the event, said they were aware the helicopters were en route.

“We knew they were coming. Some other aircraft arrived, but these two didn’t,” said Ari Pullinen, chairman of the club.

Another Tragedy in Japan

The news comes just days after another helicopter accident in Japan, where a medical helicopter crashed into the sea, killing three people. Three others, including the pilot, a nurse, and a mechanic, were rescued and rushed to the hospital by the coastguard.

The mid-air collision near Eura Airport has deeply shocked both Finland and Estonia. As investigations continue, families and friends of the victims mourn the loss of loved ones in what authorities are calling a devastating aviation accident. Safety measures and the cause of the crash are now under review by aviation officials.

