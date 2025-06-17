In a park, a woman and infant were discovered dead and naked. In Greece, an American man is currently being held

Greek authorities arrested an American man on Friday, Rexal Ford, on suspicion of murdering a 30-year-old mother and her baby daughter in Rome, Italy. Ford, 46, was detained based on an arrest warrant issued in Italy, with authorities citing strong evidence of his involvement in the deaths. The bodies of the mother and baby, believed to be American, were discovered in Villa Pamphili park in Rome on Saturday, reported Italian news outlets including L’Unione Sarda, Il Messaggero, and Corriere della Sera, citing prosecutors.

The Discovery of the Bodies

The bodies of the mother and baby were found naked and without identification. The investigation into their deaths has revealed that the mother likely died several days before the baby. The mother’s body was found under a black bag, while the baby’s body was discovered several hundred meters away, according to Rome Chief Prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi.

The exact cause of the woman’s death remains unknown, though there is reasonable suspicion that both deaths were homicides. Deputy Prosecutor Giuseppe Cascini remarked that there are strong indications of foul play, with an investigation ongoing.

How the Arrest Was Made

Surveillance footage and witness accounts played a significant role in tracking down the suspect. The trio — Ford, the mother, and the baby — were seen together on several occasions, sometimes conversing in English. At one point, Ford and the woman were observed arguing in the street. Following this, authorities took down Ford’s details, which later led to his arrest.

The identities of the woman, her baby, and Ford were confirmed by cross-referencing video footage of them at a nearby soup kitchen near the Vatican and testimonies from witnesses who had been near the park. Further, police were able to link Ford to the crime through fingerprints found on the black bag covering the mother’s body.

Tracking Ford to Greece

Ford was located on the Greek island of Skiathos, thanks to data obtained from his cellphone. Authorities also found the baby’s pink dress in a nearby trash can, indicating that the baby had been discarded after her death. The baby was estimated to be between 6 and 8 months old.

Additional forensic evidence recovered at the scene included a bra and a sleeping bag, along with 40 other items that could potentially offer clues about the events leading to the deaths. A tattoo of a skeleton with a surfboard, resembling the colors of the Lithuanian flag, was also found on the mother, providing another potential identifying mark.

Extradition Process

Now that Ford has been arrested, his extradition to Italy is the next step in the process. Once Greek authorities receive the formal warrant from Italy, Ford will appear in court for an extradition hearing, which could ultimately lead to his return to Italy to face charges in connection with the murders.

Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Resources

The case highlights concerns about domestic violence and child abuse, and resources are available for those in need. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org. For child abuse concerns, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline is available at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453.

