In a mass shooting, gunmen storm a bar, killing eight people and leaving bodies in a “pool of blood.”

Durban, South Africa – Police have launched a massive manhunt after eight people were killed in a brutal tavern shooting in the southeastern city of Durban on Friday evening, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The victims, six men and two women, were found lying in pools of blood with multiple gunshot wounds when emergency services reached the scene.

Multiple Gunmen Opened Fire Inside the Tavern

The attack happened when several armed suspects stormed into a local bar and opened fire on the patrons. The exact motive behind the attack is still unknown, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Victims were aged between 22 and 40 years old. Authorities have not released the names of those who died.

Police Investigating the Mass Shooting

In a statement, SAPS confirmed that a manhunt for multiple suspects is currently underway.

“Investigations into the possible motive of the killings are underway,” the police said. “We urge anyone with information to come forward.”

No arrests had been made as of the latest reports.

South Africa’s Ongoing Struggle with Violent Crime

This mass shooting adds to South Africa’s growing violence crisis. According to official crime statistics, the country records about 75 murders every day.

From October to December 2024 alone, over 6,900 people were murdered nationwide, reflecting a worsening crime problem, especially in urban areas like Durban and Johannesburg.

The Durban tavern shooting is a tragic example of the violence plaguing South Africa. With eight lives lost, the community is left in shock, and authorities are under pressure to find those responsible. As the manhunt continues, citizens are being urged to help with any information that may lead to the arrest of the gunmen and prevent further bloodshed in the country.

