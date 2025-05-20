“I’m pulling out”: According to investigators, a nurse in the intensive care unit killed her mother by removing her breathing tube so she could “go in peace.”

Miami, Florida – A 54-year-old licensed nurse, Juansette Sabrina Green, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person after she allegedly removed the intubation tube from her elderly mother’s body while the woman was admitted to the ICU at North Shore Medical Center. The mother died shortly afterward, according to police records.

What Happened in the ICU Room?

Green’s mother was admitted to the hospital on May 5 after suffering shortness of breath. Her condition worsened over the next few days, and she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the arrest affidavit, on Friday, Green called her children—a son and daughter—to come to the hospital as their grandmother’s health began to decline rapidly.

While family members and hospital staff were nearby, Green reportedly announced:

“I’m pulling out,”

before allegedly removing the breathing tube from her mother.

An alarm immediately went off, and hospital staff rushed in to save the patient, but Green told them to stop. She allegedly said she “wanted her mother to go in peace.”

Despite emergency efforts, the mother died shortly after the tube was pulled out.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

After the incident, Green left the hospital and returned home. She was later arrested by Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s deputies at her residence.

She is currently held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. A judge ruled that there was probable cause for her arrest and denied bail.

Green has been a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in Florida since 2005. According to state records, she has no prior disciplinary history and it is not clear if she was employed at the same hospital.

She has pleaded not guilty and has been assigned a public defender.

This emotional and controversial case raises serious questions about medical ethics, end-of-life care, and personal decision-making during emotional times. While Green may have acted out of love, the legal system considers her actions criminal, as only doctors are allowed to make such medical decisions. The court will now determine whether this was an act of compassion or an unlawful decision that cost a life.

