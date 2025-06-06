I’ll make sure it eats you alive’: Woman who allegedly spit on Ed Martin during interview violated release conditions and should be incarcerated, claims DOJ

Emily Gabriella Sommer, who was arrested in May for spitting on former interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin during a public confrontation, is now facing additional charges. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) filing on Thursday, Sommer violated the conditions of her release by making targeted comments about Martin after her arrest.

Sommer, who was charged on May 22 with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official, allegedly spat on Martin on May 8 while he was being interviewed by a Newsmax reporter outside the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. During the incident, she reportedly yelled “F– you,” and later identified herself as the person responsible for the act. After her arrest, Sommer reportedly spat on a deputy U.S. marshal and kicked another, according to the DOJ.

After her initial court appearance, U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh released Sommer with conditions, including a directive to avoid contact with Martin, who was a victim in the case. However, DOJ lawyers argue that Sommer violated these conditions by continuing to make public posts about Martin on social media. An X (formerly Twitter) account linked to Sommer, with the username @EmilyGabriellaS, made several inflammatory posts about the incident, even tagging Martin’s personal account in some of them.

On June 3, the account posted a message accusing Martin of causing her hardship and continued with derogatory remarks aimed at his professional and personal life. The posts included insults about Martin’s character, his past actions, and his replacement as interim U.S. Attorney, Jeanine Pirro.

The DOJ highlighted that Sommer’s posts violated the terms of her release, which stated that she should have no contact with Martin or other victims or witnesses. The department also warned that these actions could lead to further legal consequences, including the revocation of her release and additional charges, such as stalking.

In response to Sommer’s behavior, the DOJ suggested they may seek additional assault charges against her and have pointed out the seriousness of violating court-ordered release conditions. Judge Sharbaugh’s order made it clear that any violation could lead to immediate arrest, detention, and potential contempt charges.

Background on Ed Martin:

Ed Martin has been a controversial figure, especially for his actions and comments related to the 2020 election and his involvement with the January 6th riot investigations. He faced significant opposition from former prosecutors when he was nominated as the permanent U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Critics have accused him of being politically motivated, with some alleging that he dismissed investigators working on key cases and suggested pardons for individuals involved in major political controversies. His nomination was withdrawn in May, with President Donald Trump pulling his support as Martin’s confirmation faced strong resistance in the Senate.

The Legal Impact of Social Media Posts:

The case against Sommer underscores the legal consequences of violating release conditions and the ongoing monitoring of individuals in sensitive legal situations. Sommer’s posts, despite being made after her arrest, continue to affect the legal landscape, as courts increasingly consider social media behavior when determining the consequences for individuals on release.

This case serves as a reminder of the significance of following court orders, particularly when they involve restrictions on public commentary and interaction with individuals involved in legal matters.

