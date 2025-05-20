I still can see that guy’: Family horrified as funeral parlor places wrong corpse in casket for visitation, then insists it was truly him, lawsuit claims

Compton, California – A grieving family’s worst nightmare came true when they arrived at a funeral home in California to view their late uncle — only to find that the person inside the casket was not their loved one. The incident led to shock, confusion, and heartbreak, and has now resulted in a lawsuit against the funeral home involved.

Mistaken Identity at the Funeral Home

Amentha Hunt, the niece of 80-year-old Otis Adkinson, says she arrived early at Harrison-Ross Mortuary in Compton on April 7, the day of the viewing. But the moment she looked at the casket, she knew something was wrong. The man inside wasn’t her uncle.

When Hunt informed a staff member, she was allegedly told the body was correct. But when she showed them a photo of her uncle, the staff finally admitted the error, according to the lawsuit filed by the family.

What the Lawsuit Claims

The lawsuit, obtained by Law&Crime, states that Adkinson passed away on Feb. 28, and the family had entered into a contract with the mortuary. They even provided a suit for Adkinson to wear during the viewing. The plaintiffs expected that the mortuary would handle everything with dignity and care.

But instead, they claim the funeral home caused:

Emotional distress

Arguments among family members

A rushed and shortened viewing

The lawsuit accuses the mortuary of:

Negligence

Breach of contract

Intentional infliction of emotional distress

A Distressing Mix-Up

After finally acknowledging the error, the funeral home reportedly took the wrong body away, removed the suit, and placed it on the correct body — Adkinson’s. But by the time the switch was completed and the correct body was brought back, there was very little time left for a proper viewing.

The family says this entire experience has left lasting emotional damage. Hunt described the man originally in the casket as having a darker skin tone than her uncle, making the error obvious.

“It’s hurting,” she told local CBS affiliate KCAL. “To view the wrong corpse, I still can see that guy.”

The Funeral Went On, but the Pain Remains

Adkinson’s funeral took place on April 8, with him dressed in the same suit that was mistakenly put on the wrong corpse earlier. The funeral home has denied the claims in the lawsuit and is reportedly working on a cease-and-desist letter to the family.

Legal Action and Public Response

The family’s attorney, Elvis Tran, said:

“For the mortuary to deny it’s the wrong corpse, we think it’s a very basic standard of care that was clearly not followed. They need to improve their services so no other family goes through this.”

The heartbreaking incident at Harrison-Ross Mortuary highlights the importance of respect, professionalism, and accountability in handling loved ones after death. For the family of Otis Adkinson, what was meant to be a moment of closure turned into a deep emotional wound that may never fully heal. The lawsuit now seeks justice — not just for the Adkinson family, but to prevent future mishaps for other grieving families.

SOURCE