“I can do that with a.270 from 300 yards.” The FBI claims that the father of three who is suspected of threatening to kill Trump by head explosion is blaming “the stress from his children.”

Hudson Valley, New York – A 50-year-old man from High Falls, Brian Tate, is facing serious federal accusations after allegedly threatening to assassinate former President Donald Trump and declaring “war” on Elon Musk in multiple social media posts.

The threats were reportedly made through Tate’s X (formerly Twitter) account, @JamesTate121, which has over 95,000 followers, according to court documents filed by the FBI.

Violent Posts Included Gun References

Investigators say Tate shared a GIF of Trump’s head exploding and followed up with a disturbing message:

“I can do that with a .270 from 300 yards,”

referring to a bolt-action hunting rifle and its shooting range.

He also posted a photo of a rifle, strengthening the impression that the threat was serious, according to the FBI affidavit.

“War” on Elon Musk

In another alleged post from December 2024, Tate reacted to a news article claiming Elon Musk had ‘declared war on Social Security’. In response, Tate reportedly wrote:

“Millions of us declare war back.”

When another user commented, “F—er has no idea what will hit him,” Tate allegedly responded:

“270 in the back of ear from 300 yards.”

FBI Investigation and Interview

According to the FBI affidavit, agents visited Tate, who admitted to making the posts, but claimed they were just emotional outbursts. He said he was venting online, sometimes while drinking, and didn’t intend to harm anyone.

Tate told agents:

He doesn’t own a firearm

He was stressed by family issues, especially his children

He was not serious about his posts

Past Criminal Record and Search Warrant

Tate has a prior conviction for criminal sale of marijuana, which makes him a prohibited person under U.S. law — meaning he cannot legally own a firearm. As a result, federal agents obtained a search warrant for his home, suspecting possible interstate threats and illegal firearm possession.

Tate’s social media bio described him as:

“Father of 3 wonderful kids … trying to save America from The Trump Cult.”

As of Monday afternoon, the X account was still publicly visible.

This case highlights growing concerns about violent political rhetoric online, especially when threats are made against high-profile public figures. Though Tate claims his posts were harmless venting, law enforcement took the threats seriously enough to launch a federal investigation. Authorities are now determining whether the posts crossed the legal line into criminal behavior, especially given his past and current social media activity.

