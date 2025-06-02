How long does it take for a dead body to smell? Man lived with deceased pregnant girlfriend for a month after shooting her seven times, then he killed a store worker

A Maryland man, Torrey Damien Moore, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 80 years for the murders of his pregnant girlfriend and a convenience store clerk. The shocking crimes happened months apart in 2022 and left the community devastated.

Details of the Murders

Moore’s girlfriend, Denise Middleton, who was eight and a half months pregnant, was found dead in Moore’s apartment. She had been shot seven times and had been dead for about two months before authorities discovered her body during a no-knock raid. Denise was expected to give birth to their baby boy, Ezekiel.

Two months later, on December 8, Moore entered a Dash In convenience store in Silver Spring, where he was banned, and got into a violent confrontation with 61-year-old clerk Ayalew Wondimu. Moore pulled a handgun from his vest pocket and shot Wondimu multiple times at close range, killing him.

Investigation and Arrest

After the convenience store shooting, police arrested Moore at his apartment. During the raid, officers noticed a strong odor and found Denise’s body under a blanket. Surveillance footage showed Moore and Denise having a physical fight the night she was killed.

Prosecutors revealed Moore traveled around the country for about a month after Denise’s murder, researching topics like how long a dead body smells and how to move a dead body without being seen. He then returned and lived with Denise’s body for a month before killing Wondimu.

Trial and Sentencing

Moore was convicted in May 2024 for the murder of Wondimu and later found guilty of killing Denise and her unborn baby in November. The defense argued Moore suffered from schizophrenia and was mentally ill, but the jury found him guilty.

Family Reaction

Denise’s father expressed deep pain and frustration, wanting to know why these terrible crimes happened. Wondimu’s widow spoke emotionally in court, saying, “He was my everything. I am heartbroken.”

This tragic case highlights a horrifying series of events and the lasting impact on the victims’ families. Moore will spend the rest of his life in prison for his actions.

