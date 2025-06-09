“His trophy”: A convicted murderer who mutilated a woman on their first date erased graphic images of the victim from his phone, maybe after being influenced by a Netflix series

A 34-year-old Wisconsin man, Maxwell Anderson, has been convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson following the April 2024 murder of Sade C. Robinson, a 19-year-old woman he met on their first date. The case, which shocked the local community, involved disturbing evidence, including graphic photos that Anderson allegedly took and later deleted, but which were recovered by investigators. The jury convicted Anderson in less than an hour, with some jurors saying the evidence was deeply unsettling.

Details of the Murder and Conviction:

Anderson was arrested after a gruesome investigation that began on April 2, 2024, when a human leg was found in the water at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, just south of Milwaukee. Robinson had been reported missing the day before by her family after she failed to show up for work. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and Milwaukee Police launched a joint investigation, which led to Anderson’s arrest.

Anderson and Robinson had gone on their first date on April 1, 2024, meeting at a restaurant and bar in downtown Milwaukee before heading to Anderson’s home around 9:30 p.m. Surveillance footage shows the couple at the bar, and Anderson’s Honda Civic was later traced to Warnimont Park, where Robinson’s leg was discovered.

In a chilling sequence of events, Anderson was seen on surveillance video near the burned-out Honda Civic in the morning hours of April 2. Investigators later linked him to the crime through blood evidence found in his home, leading to the discovery of a “sex dungeon” in his basement, where authorities believe the dismemberment occurred.

The Shocking Evidence:

Key to Anderson’s conviction were graphic photos he allegedly took on his phone, which were later deleted but recovered by investigators. These photos showed Anderson holding Robinson’s right breast while she appeared either unconscious or dead on the basement floor. Other photos showed her bare backside, with her underwear and pants still on her, confirming that she was in Anderson’s basement.

One of the jurors, Melissa Blascoe, described the photos as “damning evidence” that made the jury visibly shaken. She said the photos were so disturbing that “I physically felt like I was gonna throw up at that point”, and that several jurors were seen shaking and crying.

In addition to the photographs, testimony revealed that Anderson was an avid viewer of the Netflix animated series “Love, Death and Robots,” with one episode of the second season featuring a scene where a body is dismembered on a beach. Some jurors speculated that Anderson might have been inspired by such disturbing content.

Robinson’s Background and Family’s Grief:

Robinson was a criminal justice student at Milwaukee Area Technical College and was reportedly close to earning her associate degree. She had plans to join the U.S. Air Force. Her family has expressed overwhelming grief and anger over her tragic death.

Her mother, Sheena Scarbrough, spoke out following Anderson’s arrest, calling him a “sick son of a b—” and asking, “Who the f— would do something like this to my beautiful baby?” Robinson’s mother emphasized that her daughter was a kind-hearted person who never harmed anyone, further highlighting the cruelty of Anderson’s actions.

Authorities’ Response and Investigation:

Following the jury’s conviction, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman issued a statement expressing sympathy for Robinson’s family, describing the case as a “horrendous tragedy.” Authorities continue to search for other body parts that may still be unrecovered.

The investigation revealed that Anderson had prepared his basement for the murder, covering it from ceiling to floor with painter’s tarp and equipping it with tools such as saws and a sanitation sink—evidence that pointed to premeditation in the murder and dismemberment.

The conviction of Maxwell Anderson brings some sense of closure to the horrific murder of Sade Robinson, although the graphic details of the case have left the community reeling. Anderson, who faces life imprisonment, will be sentenced on August 15, 2024. The case has also raised awareness about the dangers of online dating and the psychological toll of violent crimes like this, which often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

