“He’s right there!” The father of three reportedly confronted the “No Kings” protest suspect brandishing a gun after he shot a fashion designer to death and fled among the demonstrators

More details have emerged about the tragic shooting that claimed the life of Arthur Ah Loo, a 39-year-old fashion designer and former “Project Runway” contestant, during the “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday. The shooting, which took place amid nationwide demonstrations, resulted in Ah Loo’s death and left protesters shaken. He was reportedly an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire while participating in the protest against President Donald Trump’s policies, including his military parade and stance on immigration.

The Shooting Incident

According to Salt Lake City Police, about 10,000 people were downtown participating in the protest, which aimed to voice opposition to the president’s military parade. The demonstration had been largely peaceful, but just before 8 p.m., gunfire erupted. Police reported hearing a volley of shots, which sent the panicked crowd fleeing into parking garages and nearby businesses for safety.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was found among the chaos, having been shot. First responders rushed to save him, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was later declared dead at the scene. The police department’s preliminary investigation indicated that Ah Loo was an innocent bystander who was not the intended target of the gunfire.

Ah Loo’s tragic death was the only fatality reported during the nationwide protests, and police believe the gunfire may have come from an individual named Arturo Gamboa. Authorities said Gamboa was allegedly trying to pull an AR-15-style rifle out of a backpack while protesters were walking by.

The Confrontation and Heroic Actions

After the shots rang out, a volunteer peacekeeper, later identified as Sam Hernandez, reportedly confronted Gamboa when he was trying to hide among the protesters. Hernandez, a father of three, noticed the stock of the rifle in Gamboa’s backpack and immediately took action. A video captured by a bystander, Ben Behunin, shows Hernandez loudly calling attention to the rifle and yelling toward the police:

“This is a rifle right here!” Hernandez said, after taking the weapon from Gamboa’s hands. He later recounted that Gamboa attempted to grab the rifle back, but Hernandez successfully held onto it until police arrived. Hernandez is being praised by many for his bravery in the tense situation. He explained: “I wasn’t thinking of my life at all. I said, ‘This guy’s got a gun. Someone’s got to take him down.’”

Hernandez also recalled speaking to Gamboa, asking him why he had the gun. Gamboa allegedly replied, “I came to protest.” Hernandez wasn’t sure if Gamboa had the gun for protection, but in the heat of the moment, he took action to stop the potential threat.

Gamboa’s Arrest and Background

Arturo Gamboa, who was found with a gas mask in his backpack in addition to the rifle, was arrested shortly after the confrontation. Authorities were alerted to Gamboa’s location when the crowd pointed him out to the police. Gamboa is currently being held in jail without bond, and charges are pending.

Arthur Ah Loo’s Legacy

Arthur Ah Loo, known by friends and family as Afa, was not just a protester, but a beloved fashion designer deeply connected to his Samoan heritage. Ah Loo was featured on Season 17 of “Project Runway,” where he showcased his creativity and talent as a designer. He was also involved in the nonprofit organization Creative Pacific, which aimed to uplift and share Pacific Islander culture.

A GoFundMe campaign launched for Ah Loo’s family described him as a proud Samoan who was committed to his community and family. His family wrote: “Afa was a proud Samoan, deeply connected to his culture and community. Through his work with Creative Pacific and his incredible talent as a fashion designer, he shared his heritage with passion and creativity. But more than anything, Afa was proud of the life he built with his wife, Laura, and their two beautiful children, Vera and Isaac.”

Community and Legal Responses

The loss of Ah Loo has had a profound impact on the community. Many are mourning the death of a talented artist and father who was deeply committed to his heritage and family. His death has also highlighted the ongoing tensions and dangers during public protests, where situations can quickly escalate into violence.

The “No Kings” protest, part of a nationwide demonstration, aimed to criticize President Trump’s policies, including his stance on immigration and the planned military parade. The tragic shooting, however, has shifted the focus from the protest itself to the danger of firearms and violence during demonstrations.

Ah Loo’s death is a devastating reminder of the potential for violence during public protests and the ongoing challenges of addressing gun violence in the United States. The confrontation involving Gamboa and Hernandez has raised important questions about safety at public demonstrations and the role of peacekeepers in preventing violence. As the investigation into Gamboa’s actions continues, the community mourns the loss of a beloved figure, Arthur “Afa” Ah Loo, who was tragically caught in the crossfire.

