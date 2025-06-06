Here’s When Mom of Three Sisters Allegedly Killed by Father Knew Something Was Wrong

A devastating tragedy has struck a family in Washington state, as three young sisters were found dead, allegedly at the hands of their father, Travis Decker, who is now missing. The girls, Paityn Decker, 9, Evelyn Decker, 8, and Olivia Decker, 5, were discovered near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County on June 2, 2025. Their father’s truck was also found at the scene, but Travis Decker was nowhere to be found. The ongoing investigation has drawn attention to concerns about his mental health, which may have played a role in the sisters’ tragic deaths.

Timeline of Events: A Mother’s Heartbreaking Loss

The tragic events began on Friday, May 30, when the girls were reported missing after a scheduled visitation with their father. Whitney Decker, the girls’ mother, had expected her daughters to return by 8 p.m., but when they did not, she immediately became alarmed. According to Arianna Cozart, the attorney representing Whitney, the mother sensed something was wrong when her children did not return on time.

Court documents from a 2022 divorce petition revealed that Whitney had raised concerns about her husband’s ability to care for their children. She cited issues regarding Travis Decker’s mental health, including emotional and physical problems that hindered his parenting abilities. In a filing from September 2024, Whitney requested that Decker undergo anger management and psychiatric evaluations. Despite these concerns, Decker was not placed under immediate scrutiny, which may have contributed to the tragic outcome.

A Mother’s Plea: Amber Alert and Missed Opportunities

In the aftermath of the girls’ disappearance, Whitney’s attorney, Cozart, expressed frustration that an Amber Alert was not issued. Instead, Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert, which does not send out cellphone notifications. Cozart believes that had an Amber Alert been activated, the outcome might have been different for the three sisters.

Whitney also believes that her ex-husband, Travis Decker, experienced a mental health breakdown that ultimately led to the deaths of the girls. Cozart suggests that the trauma Decker had been living with may have finally “won out,” leading to his violent actions.

Investigation and Manhunt for Decker

Authorities believe the sisters most likely died by asphyxiation, although the final cause of death is still under investigation. Travis Decker, who is a former military service member, is currently wanted on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and custodial interference. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and has executed several search warrants related to the case, including on Travis’s electronic devices.

Decker is known to be skilled in wilderness survival and may be able to survive for long periods in remote areas with little equipment. Authorities have warned the public not to approach him and to call 911 if they spot him. A tip line has also been set up for anyone with information.

The Community’s Support for the Grieving Mother

As the manhunt for Travis Decker continues, the community has rallied around Whitney Decker. A GoFundMe page set up to assist Whitney with legal costs and other expenses has raised over $910,000 as of June 5, 2025. The overwhelming support reflects the community’s sympathy for the devastating loss Whitney has endured.

A Community in Mourning and a Family’s Search for Justice

The deaths of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker have left a family and a community in mourning. As the search for Travis Decker intensifies, authorities and the public alike are hoping for his capture and that justice will be served for the three young girls. The tragic circumstances surrounding their deaths raise important questions about mental health, child safety, and the responsibilities of parents in such cases. As the investigation continues, the hope remains that those responsible for this heartbreaking tragedy will be held accountable.

