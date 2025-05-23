He made a misogynistic comment to her at a party. Then she doused him with gasoline and lit him on fire

Australia – In a shocking and tragic case, a 24-year-old Australian woman, Corbie Jean Walpole, has been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for setting her longtime friend on fire during a night of heavy partying. The incident left the victim, Jake Loader, with severe burns to more than half his body and in a medically induced coma.

Walpole pleaded guilty to a charge of maiming or burning using corrosive fluid, according to Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Party Turns Violent After Alleged Misogynistic Remark

The disturbing incident happened on January 7, 2024, in Walpole’s backyard after the two had reportedly been drinking for 12 straight hours. Reports suggest that Walpole consumed between 23 and 35 alcoholic drinks, along with cocaine.

During the party, Loader, 23, allegedly made a misogynistic comment to Walpole, telling her to “get back in the kitchen” and not drink with the boys. Moments later, Walpole poured gasoline on him and set him on fire, according to reports.

Victim Suffered Life-Threatening Injuries

Loader suffered third-degree burns over 55% of his body and was placed in a medically induced coma for eight days. Witnesses, including Loader’s friends, rushed to help by trying to extinguish the flames with a dog bed and eventually threw him into a pool to stop the fire.

During the chaos, Walpole reportedly stood nearby and said,

“What the f— have I done?”

“He told me to do it.”

Judge Calls the Act “Unprovoked and Violent”

Judge Jennifer English, who sentenced Walpole, called the incident “unprovoked and particularly violent,” adding that it was a result of heavy alcohol and drug use.

“This is a tragic case in so many ways — for the victim and his family, and for the offender and her family. Two young lives destroyed,” Judge English said in her remarks.

Walpole Shows Remorse, Quits Drugs and Alcohol

Walpole expressed remorse in court, stating she had since given up alcohol and drugs. She will be eligible for parole in November 2029.

This heartbreaking case serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of substance abuse and violence, even among close friends. While one life was nearly lost, another has now been dramatically altered through incarceration. The case has left both families with emotional scars that may never fully heal.

SOURCE