He claimed to have “snapped,” and now the surgeon who strangled his wife and disposed of her body in a pond has discovered his fate

Massachusetts – A once-respected Boston surgeon, Ingolf Tuerk, has been sentenced to 12 to 16 years in state prison after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the strangulation death of his wife, Kathleen McLean, in 2020.

The case has shocked the community, as Tuerk was once the head of urology at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston and a well-known figure in the medical field.

The Night of the Tragedy

Tuerk, now 63 years old, admitted during the trial that he grabbed Kathleen’s neck after she threw a glass at him during an argument. He claimed he “blacked out” and did not intend to kill her.

But the results were tragic. Kathleen McLean, aged 45, a mother of three and owner of Birch Tree Energy and Healing in Sudbury, was found dead in a nearby pond, weighed down with rocks stuffed into her yoga pants.

“I snapped, I kind of blacked out,” Tuerk said in court.

Relationship Turned Toxic

The couple had married in December 2019, but their marriage quickly fell apart. In February 2020, McLean obtained a restraining order against Tuerk, but they attempted to reconcile in May.

On the night of May 14, 2020, Tuerk spent the evening with McLean and her three children. Later that night, the argument turned fatal, and Tuerk strangled her.

According to court documents, he dumped her body in a pond and tried to weigh it down with rocks so it wouldn’t float.

Disturbing Messages and Past Allegations

After the killing, Tuerk sent a text message to a friend, saying:

“She is a vindictive devil… she manipulated us all.”

He was also previously investigated for inappropriate Medicaid billing, leading to his termination from St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

Emotional Sentencing in Court

During the sentencing on May 16, 2025, the judge expressed disbelief over the horror of McLean’s final moments:

“I can’t imagine a human being’s last moments while being strangled by her husband.”

McLean’s son, Sam Rocca, shared an emotional victim impact statement:

“It’s hard to have a childhood when you can’t sleep, you’re crying all the time, and you have no mom to say, ‘It’s going to be OK.’”

Tuerk also addressed the court, apologizing to McLean and her children:

“I wish I could make it all unhappen… Please accept my apologies for taking your mother away.”

What started as a promising career in medicine ended in a tragic act of violence. Ingolf Tuerk, once a respected surgeon, is now a convicted killer. His actions not only took a life but left three children without their mother, and a community in grief. This heartbreaking case is a reminder of how anger, violence, and control can destroy lives — regardless of status, profession, or background.

