Following a deadly hit-and-run in which the driver “cracked open” the head of a 90-year-old pedestrian, a woman “jumped” from a moving car: Police

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – A 41-year-old man, Raul Herrera, has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death after allegedly speeding through a Milwaukee street, striking a 90-year-old man, and refusing to stop. The tragic incident took place on May 10, 2025, and has deeply disturbed the local community.

Victim Identified as 90-Year-Old Roberto Deleon

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the victim was Roberto Deleon, a 90-year-old pedestrian. Emergency responders arrived quickly at the scene on South 35th Street, but unfortunately, Deleon died at the scene.

An autopsy revealed blunt force injuries, including head wounds, brain bleeding, and multiple broken ribs—injuries consistent with being hit by a fast-moving vehicle.

Passenger Leaps from Moving Car to Report the Crime

One of the most shocking parts of the story is that a woman who was in the car with Herrera at the time of the crash had to jump from the moving vehicle after he refused to stop.

She later called 911 and told officers:

“The driver wouldn’t stop, so I had to jump out.”

This brave action helped investigators identify Herrera, locate the car involved, and gather critical evidence.

The Night of the Crash: Drinks, Speeding, and Tragedy

According to the criminal complaint, Herrera, the female passenger, and another man had spent the evening going to a Mexican restaurant, then a local bar, and later bought vodka and beer at a deli. Herrera was driving a red 2002 Ford Mustang convertible borrowed from a friend.

The woman said Herrera was driving recklessly and “very fast” throughout the night. When she told him to slow down, he allegedly told her to “shut up”. Moments later, she heard him yell “OH S—!” followed by a loud impact.

“She knew they had hit a person,” the complaint states.

She begged Herrera to stop, but he refused and kept driving. When he slowed down slightly, she jumped out of the moving car to report the crash.

Herrera Found with Damaged Car and Empty Beer Can

Thanks to the witness’s statement, police were able to track down Herrera and the vehicle. The red Mustang had a large hole in the windshield on the driver’s side. Officers also saw Herrera drop an empty beer can as he walked away from the car.

Inside the vehicle, police found:

Broken windshield glass

Suspected human hair

More signs consistent with the pedestrian being struck

Another passenger, known only as “Chi Longo,” also confirmed that Herrera was driving when the incident happened.

This heartbreaking case shows the danger of reckless driving and the devastating effects of ignoring basic responsibility. A 90-year-old man lost his life, and the accused driver not only fled the scene but also showed no remorse, according to witnesses. The brave action of the passenger who jumped from the car helped ensure justice could begin. As the case moves through the legal system, the community hopes for accountability and awareness to prevent such tragedies in the future.

