Fired rounds at him and his family’: Motorcycle rider tries to kill driver and loved ones, gets captured with gun, loaded magazines while wearing ‘bullet-resistant’ vest, cops say

A peaceful family drive on an Alabama interstate turned into a terrifying ordeal when a man on a motorcycle fired shots at their vehicle. The suspect was wearing biker gear and a bullet-resistant vest during the attack.

What Happened?

The incident took place on Interstate 65 near Mile Marker 347. A family traveling northbound reported that a man on a motorcycle started shooting at their car. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the gunfire hit the vehicle, putting everyone inside in serious danger.

Details About the Suspect

Jason Johnson, 30, from Centerville, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police found him carrying a pistol and loaded magazines. He was wearing an Outcast Motorcycle Club vest, a group known for criminal activity across more than 65 chapters nationwide.

How Authorities Responded

After the shooting was reported, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) officers spotted Johnson about 10 miles from the scene. Limestone County Deputies helped with the traffic stop and arrest. The sheriff’s office said the arrest was made based on evidence and witness statements.

No Motive Yet

Authorities have not revealed a reason for the shooting. Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin condemned the violence, emphasizing that such reckless behavior has no place on the highways. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt during the attack.

Next Steps

Johnson is awaiting an Aniah’s Law hearing, where Alabama judges decide if he will be granted bail. His bond has not been set yet.

This dangerous shooting incident highlights the risks of highway violence. Law enforcement continues to work hard to keep the public safe and bring justice in such cases.

