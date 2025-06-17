“Every participant is exempt … except for white males,” a dairy farmer claims, accusing Trump of blocking financial support through “racial and sex-based” classifications

A new lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) accuses the Trump administration of discriminating against white dairy farmers by using “racial and sex-based classifications” to prevent certain individuals from accessing key loan and grant programs. The complaint, filed in federal court, seeks to stop the government from using such classifications when selecting candidates for financial assistance under programs such as the Loan Guarantee Program, Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Program, and Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

Allegations of Discriminatory Practices

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Adam Faust, a white male dairy farmer from Calumet County, Wisconsin, argues that the USDA’s use of race and sex preferences in these programs is unconstitutional. The legal team for Faust asserts that such programs, which allegedly discriminate against white males, are illegal and should be stopped.

Faust’s team points out that these discriminatory practices are not limited to just a few programs. According to the lawsuit, up to two dozen other USDA programs allegedly carry out similar discriminatory policies based on race and sex. Faust’s attorneys argue that farmers should be assessed as individuals and not subject to race or sex-based quotas or preferences.

Background and Claims of Discrimination

Faust, who is a double amputee and operates a farm milking 70 Holstein cows on 200 acres, claims that he was denied access to various USDA programs solely because of his race and gender. For example, he alleges that he should be eligible for up to 95% loan guarantees under the Loan Guarantee Program, but because he is a white male, he is excluded from this benefit.

In addition, Faust contends that the DMC Program, which provides certain financial assistance, exempts participants from fees except for white males. These exclusions are at the heart of the lawsuit, which claims that such policies perpetuate racial and sex-based discrimination.

Previous Legal Action and Ongoing Discrimination

Faust’s legal team references his previous victory in 2021, when he successfully sued the Biden administration over race-based discrimination in the Farmer Loan Forgiveness Plan. An Eastern District judge ruled that the program was unconstitutional due to race discrimination.

The lawsuit notes that President Donald Trump had issued executive orders earlier this year prohibiting discriminatory practices in these programs, but Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and the USDA allegedly failed to act on these directives. Faust claims that despite multiple letters urging action, including one sent by Faust himself in April 2025, he received no response from Rollins or the USDA.

Lawsuit Seeks Injunctive Relief

The primary goal of the lawsuit is for the court to declare the discriminatory practices unconstitutional and to issue an injunction that would stop the USDA from continuing these race and sex preferences. Faust’s legal team argues that unless these discriminatory practices are stopped, farmers like Faust will continue to face unconstitutional discrimination in accessing vital USDA programs.

Faust’s lawsuit represents a broader challenge to federal programs that use racial and sex-based classifications to determine eligibility for financial assistance. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for how agricultural loans and grants are distributed moving forward.

