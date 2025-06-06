During an altercation, a wife fatally shoots her husband in the back and tells investigators, ‘I shouldn’t have’. But I am just tired,’ DA adds

A Milwaukee woman, Doris Winters, 61, faces serious charges after allegedly shooting her husband, Aerion Winters, 49, during an argument on May 31, 2025. According to the criminal complaint filed in Milwaukee County, Doris confessed to shooting her husband, telling detectives that he had called her a derogatory term, which led her to act in anger.

“I just grabbed my gun and shot him,” Doris reportedly told police. “I’m tired… He called me a b— for the last time.” Authorities claim that Doris shot Aerion during a confrontation inside their home, and despite admitting she knew it was wrong, she explained that she was simply “tired.”

Details of the Incident:

The incident occurred in the couple’s apartment in the North Side of Milwaukee. Authorities responded to the apartment complex on May 31 at approximately 10:00 PM. Witnesses in the area pointed police to Doris, who was seen walking away from the scene. The police quickly detained her after she allegedly dropped a handgun. During transport to the police station, she made further admissions, stating she had shot her husband after he insulted her.

The Argument and Shooting:

According to the criminal complaint, the altercation began when Aerion, who had been staying at a separate residence, came to Doris’ apartment to retrieve some belongings. After a brief interaction with Doris’ mother, the argument escalated when Aerion called his wife a derogatory term. This angered Doris, who then armed herself with a handgun. She reportedly racked the slide to make sure the gun was loaded before the argument escalated further.

The argument culminated in Doris shooting her husband once in the back as he turned away from her. He collapsed shortly after being shot, and Doris allegedly told a witness, “get him out of here before I shoot him again.” The witness quickly called emergency services, but Aerion Winters was declared dead at the scene.

Charges and Legal Proceedings:

Doris Winters has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon. Her actions have prompted discussions about the emotional and psychological toll of domestic abuse, with her defense team suggesting that years of verbal abuse and mistreatment led to her outburst.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about domestic violence and the potential for deadly consequences during volatile situations. In her statement to authorities, Doris repeatedly mentioned being “tired,” emphasizing how the constant verbal abuse led her to take drastic and irreversible action.

The Aftermath:

The case remains under investigation, and Doris Winters remains in police custody awaiting her trial. Legal experts suggest her defense could center around diminished capacity due to the long-term emotional stress caused by the alleged verbal abuse. However, prosecutors are likely to focus on the premeditated nature of her actions, as she allegedly retrieved the gun before firing it into her husband’s back.

