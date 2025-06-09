Crime

During a Pride Month event in Washington, D.C., two teenagers were stabbed and one man was shot

by Singh
Published On:
During a Pride Month event in Washington, D.C., two teenagers were stabbed and one man was shot

Washington, D.C. police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred near a Pride Month event in the Dupont Circle neighborhood on Saturday, June 7. These incidents left two teenagers with stab wounds and another person with a gunshot wound, raising concerns about safety during the celebration. The police have not confirmed whether these acts of violence were related to the nearby WorldPride D.C. parade, but the incidents took place shortly after the event had ended. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what happened.

Stabbing Incident:

The first incident took place around 7 p.m. when two boys, aged 15 and 16, were stabbed during a fight in Dupont Circle Park. According to reports from The Washington Post, ABC 7 News, and FOX 5 DC, the fight involved groups of juveniles, though the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

A witness mentioned that the victims were treated just east of the park on Massachusetts Avenue NW. The police confirmed that the two victims were conscious and breathing when transported to nearby hospitals, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening. However, the incident left the community shaken, especially considering the timing during the Pride Month festivities.

Shooting Incident:

Around 7:50 p.m., just after officers had cleared Dupont Circle Park following the stabbing, a shooting occurred south of the park. A man was shot in the foot, but he was conscious and breathing at the scene. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he is expected to survive. Police have not confirmed whether the man was involved in or near the earlier stabbing incident, nor have they shared details about whether the shooting was linked to the Pride event.

Investigation and Law Enforcement Response:

As of June 7, no arrests had been made in connection with either the stabbing or the shooting, and police are still investigating the incidents. The Dupont Circle Metro Station was closed temporarily during the investigation but reopened by 10 p.m. that evening.

The events happened near where the WorldPride D.C. parade was taking place. The parade concluded around 7:30 p.m., and shortly after the incidents, crowds were ordered to disperse from the park. Dupont Circle Park, a popular spot for parade-goers to gather after the event, had been barricaded earlier in the day but was reopened for the festival after agreements with the D.C. Mayor’s office and the National Park Service.

Public Reactions:

D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto publicly condemned the violence, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.” On social media, she wrote: “There were several stabbings and a shooting at Dupont Circle and it is now closed. This is absolutely unacceptable. Please stay safe and if you are at the circle, time to leave.”

The stabbing and shooting incidents near Dupont Circle have raised significant concerns about safety in the area, especially during large public events like the Pride Month festivities. As of now, police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both incidents. Local officials, including Councilmember Pinto, have expressed their outrage and commitment to ensuring that such violence does not tarnish future events. For now, residents and visitors are urged to remain cautious and stay informed about the ongoing investigation.

SOURCE

Singh

Related Articles

"Continued to deny": Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the accused wrong-way Tesla driver who killed the police officer persisted to investigators that he was not involved in the collision

“Continued to deny”: Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the accused wrong-way Tesla driver who killed the police officer persisted to investigators that he was not involved in the collision

After shooting his fiancée in the head with a shotgun, the man "wanted to lay with" her body, so he kept it for more than a week before leaving because of the "very foul smell": Police

After shooting his fiancée in the head with a shotgun, the man “wanted to lay with” her body, so he kept it for more than a week before leaving because of the “very foul smell”: Police

Sunday's 'Horrifying' U.S. Highway Accident Kills Three People

Sunday’s ‘Horrifying’ U.S. Highway Accident Kills Three People

Police Say 'Depressed' Father and Husband Shoot and Kill Woman and Child, 7, in Supposed Murder-Suicide

Police Say ‘Depressed’ Father and Husband Shoot and Kill Woman and Child, 7, in Supposed Murder-Suicide

She Lost Her Life Tragically Doing the Job She Loved': 36-year-old Police Officer Killed by Her Partner in Friendly Fire Shooting

She Lost Her Life Tragically Doing the Job She Loved’: 36-year-old Police Officer Killed by Her Partner in Friendly Fire Shooting

Shut up before you end up like Kennedy': Man vowed to assassinate Trump and screamed about the 'government betraying me,' police say

Shut up before you end up like Kennedy’: Man vowed to assassinate Trump and screamed about the ‘government betraying me,’ police say

Leave a Comment