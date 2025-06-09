During a Pride Month event in Washington, D.C., two teenagers were stabbed and one man was shot

Washington, D.C. police are investigating two violent incidents that occurred near a Pride Month event in the Dupont Circle neighborhood on Saturday, June 7. These incidents left two teenagers with stab wounds and another person with a gunshot wound, raising concerns about safety during the celebration. The police have not confirmed whether these acts of violence were related to the nearby WorldPride D.C. parade, but the incidents took place shortly after the event had ended. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what happened.

Stabbing Incident:

The first incident took place around 7 p.m. when two boys, aged 15 and 16, were stabbed during a fight in Dupont Circle Park. According to reports from The Washington Post, ABC 7 News, and FOX 5 DC, the fight involved groups of juveniles, though the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

A witness mentioned that the victims were treated just east of the park on Massachusetts Avenue NW. The police confirmed that the two victims were conscious and breathing when transported to nearby hospitals, and their injuries were not considered life-threatening. However, the incident left the community shaken, especially considering the timing during the Pride Month festivities.

Shooting Incident:

Around 7:50 p.m., just after officers had cleared Dupont Circle Park following the stabbing, a shooting occurred south of the park. A man was shot in the foot, but he was conscious and breathing at the scene. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he is expected to survive. Police have not confirmed whether the man was involved in or near the earlier stabbing incident, nor have they shared details about whether the shooting was linked to the Pride event.

Investigation and Law Enforcement Response:

As of June 7, no arrests had been made in connection with either the stabbing or the shooting, and police are still investigating the incidents. The Dupont Circle Metro Station was closed temporarily during the investigation but reopened by 10 p.m. that evening.

The events happened near where the WorldPride D.C. parade was taking place. The parade concluded around 7:30 p.m., and shortly after the incidents, crowds were ordered to disperse from the park. Dupont Circle Park, a popular spot for parade-goers to gather after the event, had been barricaded earlier in the day but was reopened for the festival after agreements with the D.C. Mayor’s office and the National Park Service.

Public Reactions:

D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto publicly condemned the violence, calling it “absolutely unacceptable.” On social media, she wrote: “There were several stabbings and a shooting at Dupont Circle and it is now closed. This is absolutely unacceptable. Please stay safe and if you are at the circle, time to leave.”

The stabbing and shooting incidents near Dupont Circle have raised significant concerns about safety in the area, especially during large public events like the Pride Month festivities. As of now, police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding both incidents. Local officials, including Councilmember Pinto, have expressed their outrage and commitment to ensuring that such violence does not tarnish future events. For now, residents and visitors are urged to remain cautious and stay informed about the ongoing investigation.

