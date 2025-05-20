Doo doo, doo doo’: Woman who forced neighbors to hear the ‘prolonged thud’ of her drunkenly dragging her husband’s body under her truck finds out her fate

Wisconsin – A 50-year-old woman, Mary Terry, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing her husband, Donald Britten Jr., by running him over while drunk behind the wheel. The incident happened in October 2023, and prosecutors say she dragged his body nearly 50 feet, causing fatal injuries.

What Happened That Night?

On October 19, 2023, Mary Terry was extremely intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.298 — more than four times the legal limit. Investigators said she backed into her husband, then dragged his body for 48 feet, and ran over him again with her truck.

A neighbor who heard the horrifying incident described the sound as a “prolonged thud,” followed by “doo doo, doo doo” — similar to a car going over a speed bump. In court, prosecutors said, “In this case, the bump was Mr. Britten.”

Originally Charged with Homicide

Terry was initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide. However, she later pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Prosecutors said she was a danger to the community and pushed for the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, plus 10 years of supervision.

Courtroom Drama and Defense Argument

Prosecutor Alexander Seifert used the size of the courtroom to show the actual 48-foot distance her husband’s body was dragged. He described in graphic detail the gruesome injuries Britten suffered, saying it showed the violent nature of the act. Terry sobbed at the defense table, turning away from the photos shown.

Terry’s defense team, led by Kelli Sue Thompson and Albert Moustakis, said that Mary Terry had become an alcoholic after facing many personal tragedies, including the death of her son in a car accident. They claimed she was so drunk she didn’t remember the night of the crash and never meant to harm her husband, who she described as “the love of her life.”

Judge’s Final Ruling

Judge Michael Schiek said the evidence clearly showed that this was “more than an accident”. He acknowledged Terry’s deep intoxication but rejected it as a valid excuse. He stated:

“This would never have happened if you hadn’t been intoxicated. But it did. And you were.”

While the law required a minimum of five years, the judge said this case was too serious for the minimum sentence — but not quite deserving of the maximum. In the end, Terry received:

10 years in prison

10 years of extended supervision

Restitution payments

No early release program unless she serves at least 8 years in prison

The tragic death of Donald Britten Jr. is a painful example of how alcohol abuse and poor decisions can lead to irreversible loss. Though Mary Terry may not have intended to kill her husband, her extreme intoxication and actions behind the wheel led to a heartbreaking outcome. The case serves as a stark reminder that driving under the influence doesn’t just break the law — it can destroy lives.

