Dangerous platform’: Couple lured underage girl on Grindr’s ‘Twink Tribe’ before allegedly suffocating her with a billiards ball and going to eat at Popeyes, complaint claims

A tragic case in Florida has brought attention to the risks posed by dating apps like Grindr, with a lawsuit filed against the app after the brutal death of 16-year-old Miranda Corsette. The lawsuit claims that Grindr’s lack of proper age verification allowed Miranda to meet the alleged killers, 35-year-old Steven Gress and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes. The couple is charged with murder after suffocating Corsette and disposing of her body in a gruesome manner.

How Grindr’s Design Played a Role in the Tragedy

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. Middle District of Florida alleges that Grindr’s reliance on self-reported ages allowed minors, including Miranda, to sign up and interact with adults. It claims that the app’s lack of proper age verification contributed to the death of Corsette, who met Gress through Grindr’s geolocation feature. The lawsuit accuses the company of being negligent and claims it participated in sex trafficking by allowing minors to connect with predators.

Plaintiffs argue that Grindr’s platform design, which included a category for young-looking individuals, made it easier for predators to find minors. The lawsuit points out that other dating apps have more secure methods of verifying age, such as biometric systems with facial recognition, which Grindr lacks. Despite numerous complaints and warnings, the app allegedly did nothing to prevent minors from accessing its platform.

The Horrific Events Leading to Corsette’s Death

Miranda Corsette’s life was tragically cut short after she met Steven Gress on Grindr. According to the lawsuit, Gress and Brandes arranged to meet Corsette in person on February 14, 2025, after connecting on the app. The couple then subjected her to horrific abuse. Gress allegedly accused Corsette of stealing his ring, which led to a week of torture, culminating in her death on February 23, 2025. The couple allegedly used a billiard ball to suffocate her, wrapping plastic around her head before disposing of her body in a dumpster.

After the murder, the couple reportedly celebrated Brandes’ birthday before attempting to dispose of Corsette’s remains. They drove around the Tampa Bay area looking for a place to get rid of the body, eventually dumping it in a landfill. Authorities are still trying to prosecute the couple without a body, relying on witness statements and evidence obtained from their phones.

The Legal Aftermath: Murder Charges and Lawsuit Against Grindr

Gress and Brandes were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and other related crimes. They are currently being held without bond and are scheduled for pretrial hearings in July 2025. The case has raised questions about the responsibilities of dating apps to ensure user safety, particularly when it comes to minors.

The lawsuit against Grindr seeks justice for Miranda Corsette’s family, alleging that the app’s negligence allowed for the events that led to her death. Plaintiff lawyers argue that Grindr’s business model, which prioritizes profit over safety, created a platform where minors were exposed to dangerous individuals. The case has sparked a larger conversation about the need for stricter regulations and better safety measures on dating platforms, especially those used by vulnerable populations like teenagers.

The Broader Implications for Online Safety

The tragic case of Miranda Corsette highlights the dangers that minors face when using online platforms, especially those designed for adults. As dating apps become more prevalent, it is essential for companies like Grindr to take stronger measures to verify users’ ages and ensure that their platforms are safe for everyone. This case may set a precedent for future lawsuits against online platforms that fail to protect their users, particularly young people.

