Could barely read or write’: Trump death-threat defendant was made to look like he composed a letter threatening to kill POTUS in order to get him deported, lawyers allege

Ramon Morales Reyes, a man from Wisconsin accused of sending a threatening handwritten letter to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office, says he was framed in a scheme to have him deported. His lawyers and immigrant advocates argue that Morales Reyes, who cannot write in Spanish or English, is innocent and a victim of identity theft.

What Happened?

The letter, received by an ICE intelligence officer on May 21, threatened to “shoot your precious president in is head,” referring to former President Donald Trump. The letter also criticized the deportation of Morales Reyes’s family and expressed anger toward the Trump administration. Following the letter’s arrival, ICE arrested Morales Reyes on May 22.

However, federal law enforcement officials told CNN and the Associated Press that handwriting analysis showed Morales Reyes did not write the letter. They believe the letter was part of a plan to frame him and get him deported so he could not testify in an assault case.

The Defense and Investigation

Morales Reyes’s attorneys highlighted that he has very little formal education and cannot read or write, making it impossible for him to have penned the letter. Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera, demanded that Homeland Security clear Morales Reyes’s name.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed it is investigating a related case of identity theft and victim intimidation. The district attorney’s office and the Department of Homeland Security are also probing the matter.

Current Status

Morales Reyes remains in custody and is facing removal proceedings because officials say he is in the U.S. illegally. Despite the ongoing investigation into the letter, Homeland Security has maintained the deportation case against him.

Personal Background

Morales Reyes lives in Milwaukee with his wife and three children and works as a dishwasher. He has applied for a U visa, which protects victims of serious crimes who cooperate with law enforcement.

This case highlights the risks of wrongful accusations and the challenges faced by immigrant communities. As investigations continue, advocates urge authorities to clear Morales Reyes’s name and ensure justice is served.

