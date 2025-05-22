Cops Say He Strangled His Daughter to Death—and Girlfriend Witnessed Something Awful the Day Before: Reports

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – A heartbreaking case has unfolded in Indiana, where 41-year-old Zachary Arnold has confessed to murdering his 5-year-old daughter, Zara Arnold, during a violent domestic episode on May 19, according to court documents and multiple local media reports.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says Arnold initially claimed Zara had fallen down the stairs, but later admitted to strangling her during an argument with his girlfriend.

A Child’s Life Cut Short

Officers responded to Arnold’s 911 call that morning, in which he said his daughter was not breathing. However, during questioning, Arnold changed his story and admitted to choking the child. He allegedly sent his girlfriend disturbing images of Zara foaming at the mouth, and even called her via FaceTime during the act, according to court documents cited by Indy Star and WTHR.

Text messages revealed that Arnold warned his girlfriend, saying she should “call 911 because he was going to hurt the little girl.”

Girlfriend Witnessed the Tragedy but Didn’t Call for Help

Arnold’s girlfriend told investigators she witnessed the choking over FaceTime, but believed he was “just playing.” Despite the alarming visuals and verbal threats, she did not alert authorities, citing fear of Arnold as the reason.

Authorities are now facing questions over whether more could have been done to protect Zara, especially given Arnold’s violent criminal history.

A Troubling Past Ignored

In 2020, Arnold faced rape charges, which were later dismissed in a plea deal, according to court records. Zara’s mother had also filed multiple protective orders against him. Records show that Arnold had violated those orders on at least three occasions.

Just seven days before Zara’s death, Arnold pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy after violating a protection order. A judge sentenced him to 360 days in jail but suspended the entire sentence, allowing him to return home on May 12.

Zara was dead by May 19.

Official Cause of Death

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, Zara died from multiple blunt force injuries, and her death has been officially ruled a homicide.

Current Status and Charges

Arnold is now in custody at the Marion County Adult Detention Center, facing charges of murder and neglect of a dependent. Authorities say more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

While Arnold reportedly blamed his girlfriend, saying “she did this” and was “making him out to be a monster,” investigators have noted his direct involvement and confession, backed by visual and digital evidence.

