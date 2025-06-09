“Continued to deny”: Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the accused wrong-way Tesla driver who killed the police officer persisted to investigators that he was not involved in the collision

A New Hampshire man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly killed Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Hampton, New Hampshire, late last year. The driver, Keoma Duarte, 40, was arrested after a Tesla Model Y he was driving collided head-on with Officer Cole’s vehicle on November 27, 2023. Duarte, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, has now been charged with several serious offenses.

Details of the Crash:

The fatal crash took place shortly before midnight on November 27, when New Hampshire State Police troopers observed Duarte’s 2023 Tesla Model Y traveling the wrong way down I-95 in Hampton. Authorities began to chase Duarte, but he continued driving recklessly, fleeing across the state line into Massachusetts.

Officer Jeremy Cole, 49, was heading home from his shift at Endicott College Police when his vehicle collided head-on with Duarte’s. Cole was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, who airlifted Duarte to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Even after the crash, Duarte reportedly tried to act as though he had not been involved in the accident, denying to police that he was in a crash despite the severe damage to his car. Prosecutor James Gubotose stated that Duarte continued to deny being involved in the crash while being transported to the hospital.

DUI and Reckless Conduct Charges:

At the scene, officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Duarte, raising further concerns about his condition at the time of the crash. Investigators later discovered that Duarte had attempted to stop at a liquor store in New Hampshire, but it had been closed. He then entered I-95 from the wrong direction and traveled nearly 15 miles before colliding with Officer Cole.

Duarte has been charged with two felony counts of reckless conduct and one misdemeanor count of disobeying an officer. He is already facing charges in Massachusetts for motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, operating recklessly, manslaughter, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Tribute to Officer Jeremy Cole:

Sgt. Jeremy Cole had served with the Endicott College Police Department for 15 years. Known as “J. Cole,” he was highly respected by his colleagues and the community. In 2021, he was awarded for his heroic efforts when he saved the life of an assistant softball coach who had gone into cardiac arrest on campus.

Endicott College President Steven R. DiSalvo paid tribute to Cole, saying, “This act of bravery was just one example of the selflessness and care that defined Jeremy’s service to Endicott.” DiSalvo continued, “J. Cole was the consummate student-focused representative of the Endicott community. He was loved and respected by all at the Nest.”

Duarte’s Arrest and Legal Proceedings:

Duarte was arraigned in New Hampshire on Wednesday on the new charges. He has since bonded out of jail. The investigation continues, with authorities working to gather more details about the crash and Duarte’s actions leading up to the incident.

The loss of Sgt. Jeremy Cole has left a deep void in the Endicott College community, where he was widely admired for his kindness and dedication to his job. The wrong-way crash, which killed Cole and severely injured Duarte, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and reckless behavior on the road. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and Duarte will face a series of legal consequences for his actions.

