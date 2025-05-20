Claiming to have shielded his girlfriend and her family from a “cartel,” a Utah man allegedly held them hostage for six months

Millcreek, Utah – A 23-year-old man, Dominic Garcia, has been arrested and charged with 28 serious offenses after he allegedly terrorized and controlled a Millcreek family for nearly six months. The allegations include aggravated assault, kidnapping, threats of violence, and hazing with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Garcia is now being held in Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

Man Allegedly Took Over Family Home Using Cartel Threats

Garcia reportedly moved into the home in December 2024, after starting a relationship with the family’s pregnant daughter, referred to as KS. According to an affidavit, he quickly claimed that his family was linked to a dangerous cartel, and to “stay on the cartel’s good side,” the family had to obey him completely.

He intimidated them daily, saying the cartel would kill them if they disobeyed him. Fearing for their lives, one family member, RS, bought a handgun for protection. Garcia eventually started carrying a gun himself, increasing the fear inside the home.

Pregnant Girlfriend and Family Reported Abuse

KS and her family told police that Garcia began restricting movement, monitoring phones, and limiting who could leave the house — only allowing one person out for two hours at most.

At one point, Garcia claimed he made a “bad deal” with the cartel, and the entire family was forced to leave their home for over a month. When they returned, a family member, HS, messaged a friend to explain what happened. Garcia found out and allegedly threatened to kill everyone if they stepped out of line.

He then forced HS into a so-called “boot camp,” making her:

Do five workouts a day

Take ice baths

Hold her face underwater until she couldn’t breathe

Another family member, AS, said she was only allowed to leave home three times and had to stand guard until 5:30 a.m. every night.

A teenage daughter, TS, missed an entire month of her senior year and told authorities she was “extremely scared” for her life.

Even Pets Were Abused

KS told police Garcia had also:

Choked their pet dogs

Threatened her and her family multiple times

Physically abused her sister HS

Police Arrest Garcia After Family Holds Him at Gunpoint

On May 17, 2025, the family finally reached a breaking point. RS called the police and said they were holding Garcia at gunpoint because they “couldn’t take it anymore.” Officers arrived at the Millcreek home and arrested Garcia without incident.

After being read his Miranda rights, Garcia confessed that:

He lied about cartel connections

He put HS through the boot camp

He carried a gun

He did all this because he was afraid the family “wouldn’t like him”

Garcia Held Without Bail, Seen as Ongoing Threat

Prosecutors say Garcia is a flight risk and may try to escape to Mexico, where his family lives. The court documents state that the family still fears him and believe he might try to harm them again if released.

This shocking case reveals a deeply disturbing situation where one man allegedly used fear, lies, and violence to control an entire family. From cartel threats to physical abuse, the impact on the victims — including children and a pregnant woman — is heartbreaking. Now in jail, Dominic Garcia is facing serious felony charges, and his trial may offer more clarity and justice to the family who lived in fear for months.

