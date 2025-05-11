Bryan Kohberger: Where Is He Now? What You Should Know About the Murder Suspect in Idaho While He Awaits Trial

Nearly three years after his arrest, Bryan Kohberger is set to stand trial for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, four University of Idaho students. Kohberger, who was charged in December 2022, faces four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. His trial is slated to begin in late July, according to CBS News.

Details of the Murders

The four victims were stabbed to death in an off-campus rental house in Moscow, Idaho, on the night of November 13, 2022. Two roommates in the house at the time, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were unharmed. Authorities quickly ruled them out as suspects. The brutal nature of the crime, which shocked the community, has been the focus of ongoing investigations, including new insights featured in the May 9 Dateline episode “The Terrible Night on King Road”.

Kohberger’s Background

Kohberger, 46, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from a community college near his home in eastern Pennsylvania and later obtained a master’s degree in criminal justice from DeSales University in 2022. He was pursuing a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University when the murders occurred, just eight miles from the crime scene in Pullman, Washington.

Job Interview and Connections to Law Enforcement

In April 2022, Kohberger interviewed for a job with the Pullman Police Department as a graduate research assistant. Authorities noted his deep interest in criminology and serial killers, though his behavior did not raise alarms at the time.

Kohberger’s Behavior at Washington State University

Classmates at Washington State University described Kohberger as quiet, intelligent, but a loner. Some noted that his behavior shifted after the murders, with reports of him becoming more willing to engage in conversations, though still maintaining a contrarian attitude during class discussions.

Kohberger, a teaching assistant, was also noted for changing his grading patterns after the murders, reportedly awarding high marks without question, according to one of his students.

Warning Signs and Social Behavior

Before the murders, Kohberger was allegedly warned by the staff at a local Bethlehem, Pennsylvania bar for making uncomfortable comments to women. According to the bar’s owner, Kohberger would often sit alone and ask female patrons personal questions, becoming upset when they weren’t interested in talking to him. This behavior led to a warning about his conduct.

Social Media Activity and Obsession with Victims

Kohberger’s now-deleted Instagram account was found to follow the accounts of the three female victims: Mogen, Goncalves, and Kernodle. Reports revealed that Kohberger had direct messaged one of the victims on Instagram multiple times in the weeks leading up to the murders. Although the victim did not respond, Kohberger continued sending messages, showing persistence but not overt frustration.

Additionally, Kohberger allegedly visited Mad Greek, the restaurant where Mogen and Kernodle worked, before the murders. He reportedly went there at least twice, ordering vegan pizza.

Evidence Linking Kohberger to the Crime

A probable cause affidavit revealed that DNA evidence was crucial in linking Kohberger to the crime. DNA found on the sheath of the knife used in the murders matched Kohberger’s, and further investigation found his vehicle near the scene on multiple occasions. A white Hyundai Elantra, which Kohberger drove, was seen leaving the area, and phone data placed Kohberger near the scene on several occasions before the murders.

Authorities also discovered photos of one of the female victims on Kohberger’s phone, indicating he had been paying attention to her.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Kohberger was arrested in December 2022 after a cross-country trip to Pennsylvania, where he was pulled over twice by police for following vehicles too closely, unaware at the time that he was being investigated for the murders. After his arrest, Kohberger was extradited to Idaho, where he has largely remained silent about the case, though he did make brief remarks to officers during his extradition, expressing nervousness and commenting, “It’s really sad what happened to them.”

His defense team has stated that Kohberger has an alibi for the night of the murders, claiming that he was out hiking, but no definitive proof of this has been presented yet. Kohberger’s defense will attempt to corroborate this alibi through his cell phone data.

Awaiting Trial

Kohberger is currently being held in Ada County Jail, awaiting trial, which will begin in July. If convicted, Kohberger could face the death penalty.

Community Impact and Justice

The case has captivated the nation and highlighted the brutality of the crime, leaving many in the community seeking justice for the victims. As Kohberger’s trial approaches, the families of the four victims, along with the public, await answers and accountability for the deaths of Mogen, Goncalves, Kernodle, and Chapin.

