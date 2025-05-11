Before his high-profile trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs intends to portray his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura as “Mutually Violent.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorneys are preparing to portray his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, as part of a “mutually violent” relationship during his federal sex trafficking trial, which is set to begin soon. According to RadarOnline.com, Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, hinted at using allegations of domestic violence to undermine Ventura’s credibility as a prosecution witness.

The High-Profile Legal Battle

In a recent jury selection hearing in New York City, Agnifilo suggested that the defense might refer to the relationship between Combs and Ventura as involving domestic violence. U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who has been overseeing the jury selection and pre-trial hearings, will decide by Monday whether claims of domestic violence are admissible in court.

The trial stems from a bombshell lawsuit filed by Cassie Ventura in November 2023, where she accused the music mogul of rape, physical abuse, and coercive sex. The lawsuit claims that Combs subjected Ventura to years of abuse, including beatings and drug-fueled sexual assaults during their on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018.

Combs Denies Allegations and Issues Public Apology

Combs has consistently denied Ventura’s allegations. Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, the rapper settled the case within 24 hours. However, the situation worsened when surveillance footage from 2016 surfaced, showing Combs allegedly assaulting Ventura at a hotel.

Following the release of the video, Combs took to Instagram to issue a public apology, describing the incident as one of the “darkest times” in his life. In his post, Combs stated, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Legal Troubles Deepen

Combs’ legal woes intensified when he was arrested in September 2024, facing racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges. Law enforcement raided his homes in California and Florida, reportedly uncovering 1,000 bottles of lubricant and three AR-15 rifles.

He is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, after being denied bail three times. As the trial approaches, Combs faces growing scrutiny.

Rejected Plea Deal and Trial Preparations

Just days before his trial, it was revealed that Combs had rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors, though the details of the deal remain confidential. Despite the mounting evidence and charges, Combs has steadfastly maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.

If convicted, the 55-year-old mogul could face a sentence of up to life in prison.

“Swinger” Lifestyle Defense

In his defense, Combs’ legal team is considering the argument that his actions were part of a “swinger” lifestyle, an argument aimed at suggesting that the behavior was consensual and common within certain circles, rather than criminal. Agnifilo argued: “There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers or whatever you will, that he thought was appropriate because it was common.”

The Road Ahead

As the trial date approaches, the world is watching closely. The case has sparked widespread media attention, with both Combs’ reputation and his future at stake. The defense strategy, which will likely focus on portraying Ventura’s relationship with Combs as violent and mutual, could be key in the upcoming trial.

With Combs’ legal team gearing up for a battle in court, only time will tell whether the accusations of abuse and trafficking will hold up under legal scrutiny, or if the mogul will be able to avoid a life sentence.

Source