As gunfire erupted in the Miami-Dade warehouse area, a woman was in her car with her daughter. “I got her out, and we ran.”

A peaceful afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade quickly turned into a nightmare as gunshots rang out in a busy warehouse district on Thursday. The terrifying incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near 7300 Southwest 45th Street, just as families were in the area for “Take Your Child to Work Day” and cheerleading practice.

Several people were injured in the shooting, though officials have not yet released details about the number or identities of the victims.

Gunfire in a Busy Area Filled With Families

The area is full of warehouses and small businesses, and many people were nearby when the shots were fired. Parents and children had gathered for various activities, unaware of the danger that would soon unfold.

Lidia Amoretti-Morgado, who works as a public information officer at Jackson Memorial Hospital, was there not in her official role, but as a mother. She was in her car with her 10-year-old daughter Camila and their dog Scarlet, waiting for cheer practice to begin when the shooting started.

“She was about to get out of the car when I suddenly got surrounded by police officers,” Lidia told Local 10 News. “It felt like an out-of-body experience. I thought, ‘Is this really happening?’”

A Mother’s Quick Thinking and a Stranger’s Help

Lidia immediately told her daughter to duck, trying to protect her and even the dog.

Camila shared her experience: “My mom told me to duck down. I tried to put my dog’s head down too, so she wouldn’t get hurt.”

They were helped by a fellow parent known affectionately as “Captain Lou,” who crawled to their car and guided them to safety.

“He basically got me out of the car,” Lidia recalled. “I left the car running, grabbed my daughter, and we ran. Because if we had stayed, God knows what would have happened.”

Others Took Shelter During the Chaos

Another mother, who was working nearby with her son, said she didn’t hear the gunshots but received a phone call warning her of the situation.

“I just ran and locked the door. We stayed inside until we were sure it was safe,” she said. “It was scary for a moment, but we’re okay now.”

Nearby workers also heard the gunfire. A furniture store employee said, “At first, I thought it was a car muffler, but then I heard it again—boom, boom, boom. We knew it wasn’t normal.”

Lockdowns and Helicopters Overhead

Rosie Riguero, who works in a nearby business, described how her office went into lockdown.

“There were police everywhere, helicopters above. I checked online to see what was happening. Our store was full of clients, so we told everyone not to go outside. We shut all the doors. People were really nervous,” she said.

What should have been a normal day with families and children around turned into a terrifying experience for many in Miami-Dade. While details about the shooter and the victims are still being confirmed, the incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly life can change.

For now, families are simply grateful they made it out safe, thanks to the bravery of individuals like “Captain Lou” and the quick actions of parents and local workers.

SOURCE