As a puppy was beaten to death by their mother’s boyfriend, children screamed. When police arrived, they discovered a bloody hammer

A Milan Township, Ohio, man is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a puppy in front of his girlfriend’s children and fleeing the scene to hide from authorities. The incident occurred on May 5, and authorities have described the details of the crime as “sickening.”

The Alleged Crime

According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, deputies responded to a 911 call that reported hearing a man kill a puppy, with family members screaming in distress. Upon arriving at the home, they encountered an extremely distraught young girl who claimed that her mother’s live-in boyfriend, Jimmy Wiggins Jr., had killed the puppy and fled the scene.

The children reported that Wiggins had threatened to choke the puppy, identified as Hank, before allegedly bludgeoning him to death. One of the children described hearing Hank scream before an impact, suggesting the puppy was violently struck.

The children claimed they found Hank’s body inside the bathroom, but when they arrived, the body was no longer there, and Wiggins had already fled. Deputies found a bloody hammer and a bottle of peroxide, which the children said Wiggins used to clean his hands after the alleged attack.

The Horrific Home Conditions

Meanwhile, the children’s mother, 42-year-old Gretchen Howard, was reportedly at the home when officers arrived. According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), the home was in complete disarray, filled with the strong smell of animal feces and urine, and deemed nearly uninhabitable due to the deplorable conditions. Howard reportedly spoke with officers, but was said to be unintelligible.

Wiggins’ Arrest and Drug Discovery

After searching the surrounding area, deputies followed footprints that led them to a river behind the home. There, they heard sticks breaking and a splash, eventually finding Wiggins partially submerged in the water while holding onto a tree branch. He was arrested shortly after.

Further investigation revealed that just hours before the alleged puppy killing, Howard had been found in possession of a crystallized substance during a traffic stop, with Wiggins in the car. He was reportedly driving without a license.

Additionally, deputies discovered an abundance of narcotics, including methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the home. These items were seized as evidence.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Wiggins and Howard were both arrested and booked into jail on May 7, with bonds set at $50,000 for Wiggins and $20,000 for Howard. Wiggins faces two counts of endangering children, along with one count of tampering with evidence, one count of cruelty to animals, and one count of obstructing official business. Howard is also charged with two counts of endangering children and one count of obstructing official business.

Both are scheduled to appear in court later this month, with Howard’s court date set for May 12 and Wiggins’ court appearance scheduled for May 16.

Custody of the Children

As a result of the incident, the children have been placed into the permanent custody of Erie County Job and Family Services, according to the ECSO. In addition, another puppy, Mud, which was recovered at the scene, has been relocated to a safe home.

Community Shock and Concern

The details of this case have sparked outrage and concern in the community. Authorities are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with further information to come forward. The case also highlights the disturbing connection between animal abuse and the mistreatment of vulnerable children.

Resources for Victims of Abuse

If you suspect animal or child abuse, help is available. For those concerned about child abuse, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline can be reached at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453), or you can visit www.childhelp.org. The hotline is available 24/7, offering confidential support in over 170 languages.

