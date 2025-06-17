Alabama Sleeping Their children were the ones who dialed 911 after their wife allegedly killed their father

A tragic incident unfolded in Alabama on Saturday morning, where a father of five, Shawn Christian Watson, was allegedly shot and killed by his wife, Annie Huffstutler, while he was sleeping. According to several reports, the couple’s children, who were in the home at the time, heard the gunshot and immediately called 911. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Watson dead in his bed.

The Incident

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. local time on Saturday, June 16, at the family’s home in Dale County, Alabama. Shawn Watson, 38, was reportedly asleep when his wife, Annie Huffstutler, 42, allegedly shot him. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, the children in the home were not witnesses to the crime, although they did hear the gunshot and called emergency services.

When officers arrived, they found Watson already deceased. Huffstutler was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. on the same day and charged with murder. She is being held without bond at the Dale County Jail.

The Children’s Response

While the children, ages ranging from young to teenage, did not witness the shooting, they were reportedly the first to respond by calling 911 after hearing the gunshot. Sheriff Bynum expressed the tragedy of the situation, offering support for the children and others affected by the senseless crime. “This is a tragic event for this family and for all those affected by such a senseless act,” he said. “Our prayers and full support are with them as they begin the difficult journey of healing and navigating life after this heartbreaking loss.”

The Investigation

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but Dale County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released further details on the possible motive. However, Bynum confirmed that there were five children in the home at the time of the incident, and none of them witnessed the crime.

The shooting is a devastating blow to the family, and the local community has been left in shock as they process the loss of a father. While the investigation continues, the focus has turned to the wellbeing of the children who are now left without both parents.

Community Impact and Family’s Healing

This incident has shaken not only the immediate family but also the broader community. As the investigation progresses, many are left wondering what could have led to such a violent act within a home that should have been a place of safety and love.

Sheriff Bynum’s comments have reflected the heartbreak felt by all involved: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children and their future as they begin to heal from this unimaginable trauma.”

