After shooting his fiancée in the head with a shotgun, the man “wanted to lay with” her body, so he kept it for more than a week before leaving because of the “very foul smell”: Police

A Texas man, identified as William Oddo III, allegedly shot his fiancée, LaVera Wardell, in the head with a shotgun, and then lived with her decomposing body for over a week before fleeing due to the smell, according to police. Oddo, 52, is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence after the disturbing details of the crime came to light. The case has shocked the community and left many asking how such a tragic event could have unfolded.

Details of the Crime:

According to the Denton Police Department, William Oddo shot LaVera Wardell, 39, on May 6 in what he described as an act of self-defense. Oddo allegedly claimed that Wardell ran at him with a knife during an argument, prompting him to shoot her in the head. He did not immediately contact authorities, stating he didn’t want to talk about the incident with anyone.

Oddo then allegedly lived with Wardell’s body for nearly a week, during which time he claimed to have laid with her corpse for approximately three days. Authorities later reported that Oddo cleaned the crime scene, possibly trying to scrub away evidence of the shooting. It was revealed that he also used items to mask the odor of the decaying body.

A welfare check was conducted on May 19 after a caller reported a foul smell coming from Oddo and Wardell’s apartment. Witnesses reported seeing Oddo speaking with Wardell on May 6, but no one had seen her since. Upon entering the apartment, police discovered Wardell’s body and noticed a traumatic head injury consistent with a gunshot wound.

Investigation and Arrest:

Evidence at the scene indicated that Oddo had used cleaning supplies to try to remove the blood stains from the apartment floor and walls. Investigators also found items used to cover the smell, further indicating that Oddo had been living in close proximity to the body for several days.

Oddo fled the apartment after living with the body for nearly a week. Authorities tracked him down and arrested him on June 2 at a motel in Mount Pleasant. He was initially charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and later charged with murder.

Why Did He Flee?

When questioned by detectives about why he left the apartment, Oddo allegedly told them it was because of the unbearable smell from the decaying body. Police believe that Oddo killed Wardell on May 6 and stayed with her body until May 14, when witnesses saw that his car was gone.

Community Reaction:

Neighbors expressed their shock and heartbreak over the crime. One neighbor told KDFW that they were devastated by the events, noting that the apartment where the crime occurred was just above the office and next to the gym in the building.

“It’s honestly heartbreaking,” the neighbor said. “I don’t know how it was right above the office… It’s the penthouse above the office and right next to the gym.”

The murder of LaVera Wardell and the horrific actions that followed have left the community shaken and deeply saddened. William Oddo now faces serious criminal charges, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime. The case serves as a chilling reminder of the extreme dangers posed by domestic disputes and the tragic consequences they can have on families.

