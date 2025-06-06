After beating him senseless, a woman running an unregistered day care refused to take him to the hospital and forced him to use a feeding tube

LAKEWOOD, CO — McKinley Slone Hernandez, 26, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the abuse she inflicted on a 2-year-old boy, Giovanni, who was left with severe, potentially lifelong injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, retinal hemorrhaging, and a need for tube feeding.

Hernandez was babysitting Giovanni in September 2023 when the child was rushed to the hospital with extensive injuries, including bruises all over his body. Doctors later confirmed the severity of his injuries, which included reduced oxygen and blood flow to his brain. He had to be intubated and sedated, undergoing lifesaving surgery. Over the course of a month-long hospital stay, Giovanni was forced to relearn basic life functions, including breathing, eating, and walking.

The Incident:

The abuse occurred while Giovanni was under Hernandez’s care at her home, where she ran an unlicensed daycare. On August 30 and September 1, 2023, Hernandez was babysitting Giovanni. Surveillance footage showed Giovanni falling or being pushed from a camper trailer around 7:30 p.m. on September 1. Hernandez, who was seen behind him, picked him up and allegedly bit him on the arm before carrying him inside.

Hernandez did not immediately seek medical help for the child. It was nearly 8 p.m. before she took him to the hospital, despite the fact that Giovanni had become unconscious within 15 minutes of the incident. Prosecutors emphasized Hernandez’s hesitation to act was a significant factor in the severity of Giovanni’s injuries, as she feared the consequences of her actions.

Prosecutors’ Argument:

Prosecutors argued that the injuries Giovanni sustained came from more than just the fall and believed he had been abused over the course of two days. Special Victims Chief Prosecutor Tyra Forbes condemned Hernandez for prioritizing her own safety over the child’s well-being, stating that “the fact that Ms. Hernandez hesitated to seek medical attention for the victim is incredibly aggravated.”

Impact on Giovanni and His Family:

Giovanni’s mother, Stefanie Reichert, spoke during Hernandez’s sentencing, describing the profound effects the abuse has had on her son’s life. Giovanni, now 4 years old, has undergone numerous surgeries and continues to make progress. However, as Reichert poignantly stated, the abuse has robbed her son of simple dreams — “the possibility of playing sports, wrestling with his brothers, following in his father’s footsteps into the military.”

Despite the trauma, Reichert shared that Giovanni is improving every day, thanks to the efforts of doctors, nurses, and surgeons who saved his life. She has also chronicled his progress through a GoFundMe page where she continues to express gratitude for the community’s support.

SOURCE