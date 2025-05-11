After a school employee was charged with assaulting her 6-year-old autistic son, the mother spoke up

A Michigan mother is speaking out after her 6-year-old son, who has autism, was allegedly assaulted by a paraprofessional at Forest Park Elementary School in Eastpointe, Michigan. Tabatha Woodward told local news station WXYZ-TV Detroit that she received a call from the school principal regarding an incident involving her son, Ryder Sobieski, and a staff member.

The Alleged Incident

According to Woodward, the principal informed her that one of the school’s paraprofessionals had struck her son on the head with his own shoe. “The principal called saying that one of the paraprofessionals took a shoe to my son’s head, a staff member has seen it, and they are going to investigate it,” Woodward explained.

She added, “It hurts me a lot that somebody actually could do that to somebody that’s autistic,” emphasizing that her son is non-verbal and unable to communicate verbally.

The paraprofessional involved in the incident has been identified as Kimberley Horen, 53, who now faces charges of assault and battery. The incident is reported to have occurred in October 2024. If convicted, Horen could face up to 93 days in jail.

Investigation and Immediate Action

After the alleged assault, Horen was placed on leave while an internal investigation was conducted by the school district. Eastpointe Community School District has confirmed that Horen was terminated following the investigation.

In a statement to WXYZ-TV, the district expressed its commitment to high standards for staff behavior: “We have high expectations of our employees, and we absolutely do not accept or tolerate that kind of behavior in Eastpointe Community Schools.”

Legal Response and Community Concern

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido issued a statement condemning the incident, stating that Horen had a responsibility to provide a safe environment for students. “The defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students.

Instead, she violated that trust,” Lucido said. “This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools.”

Impact on Ryder Sobieski

Woodward expressed disappointment with the charges brought against Horen, stating that she had hoped for a more serious charge, such as child abuse. She noted that her son has been struggling since the incident, saying, “He’s been throwing himself on the floor, and he’s been having a hard time spending time with his other nieces and nephews.”

Call for Accountability and Justice

Woodward is seeking justice for her son and hopes that this case will raise awareness of the vulnerability of children with autism and other special needs. The mother believes that the punishment should reflect the severity of the situation, as her son continues to deal with the emotional consequences of the alleged assault.

Support for Victims of Child Abuse

If you suspect child abuse, you are urged to contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453), or visit www.childhelp.org. The hotline is available 24/7, offering confidential and toll-free assistance in over 170 languages.

