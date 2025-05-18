After a “car bomb” detonates at a reproductive clinic in Palm Springs, one person is killed and “body parts are in the road,” and police investigate the act of terror

Palm Springs, California – A powerful explosion rocked a fertility clinic in Palm Springs on Friday morning, killing one person and damaging several nearby buildings. Officials believe it may have been an intentional act of violence, and they are not ruling out terrorism as a possible motive.

What Happened?

The blast occurred around 11 a.m. at the American Reproductive Services facility located on North Indian Canyon Drive, close to East Tachevah Drive.

According to police, the explosion came from a vehicle near or inside the building. Debris and broken glass were seen scattered all over the street. Smoke was visible from far distances, and residents in nearby Desert Hot Springs reported hearing the loud boom and smelling something unusual.

Eyewitness Accounts

Palm Springs resident Matt Spencer told Desert Sun he saw the front of the clinic blown across the street. He also witnessed a burning rear axle of a vehicle behind the building.

Local business owner Claudio Chavez, who runs an upholstery shop nearby, described the moment of the explosion:

“It was so loud it felt like it shook my entire core. I was inside waiting for a client when it happened. Debris fell from the ceiling, my shop window shattered, and there was smoke everywhere.”

He said that half of the building appeared destroyed.

Damage to the Clinic

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who manages the fertility clinic, confirmed the building was badly damaged, but luckily there were no patients present at the time.

“Thank God, today happened to be a day with no scheduled appointments,” he said.

He also confirmed that the IVF lab and stored embryos were unharmed.

Investigation Underway

Police Chief Andy Mills stated the explosion was an “intentional act of violence” and affected buildings for blocks around the blast site.

William Hutchinson, from the Palm Springs Police Department, added:

“It appears that a vehicle exploded, resulting in one confirmed death. Everything’s in question—whether this was terrorism or something else.”

The FBI has joined the investigation, sending bomb experts and a senior official to assist. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the situation and confirmed that the state is working closely with local and federal teams.

The tragic Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion has shaken the community and sparked a major investigation. With one person dead and the cause still unknown, authorities are exploring every possibility, including terrorism. While the clinic’s vital IVF storage was spared, the emotional and physical damage has been severe. Officials are asking the public to stay calm as more details emerge in the coming days.

