According to police, parents made a 3-year-old son dwell in a filthy shack for weeks without running water or power

A Georgia couple, Joseph Matthew Turner and Sarah Elizabeth Pombert, has been arrested after they allegedly subjected their 3-year-old son to cruel treatment, forcing him to live in a dirty shed behind their home for nearly a month without running water or electricity. The couple, both in their 30s, are now facing charges of second-degree cruelty to children after the child was reportedly neglected between May 1 and May 22, 2023. The case came to light following a fire that destroyed the shed, which prompted a police investigation.

Details of the Alleged Abuse:

According to an arrest warrant filed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Turner and Pombert left their young son in a dilapidated shed behind their residence in Douglasville, about 20 miles west of Atlanta, for roughly three weeks. The boy was reportedly left in the shed unsupervised, unbathed, and unclothed during this period, with no access to basic necessities like water or electricity.

The arrest warrant described the conditions the boy was kept in as causing “cruel/excessive, mental/physical pain”, and noted that he was living in a dirty space that lacked basic hygiene and comfort. The alleged neglect was deemed to have been carried out with “criminal negligence” by the parents.

Fire Sparks Investigation:

The investigation into the abuse was triggered by a fire that destroyed the shed during Memorial Day Weekend. According to neighbor Matthew Govoni, the shed burned down, accompanied by explosions. This fire led authorities to conduct a welfare check on the child, though the exact connection between the fire and the abuse has not been fully detailed in the warrant. Fortunately, the boy was not harmed in the fire.

Govoni, who lived nearby, expressed his shock but added that given the couple’s lifestyle, he was not entirely surprised by the allegations. He told local news outlet WSB: “With the lifestyle they live, I’m not surprised by any of that, really.”

The neighbor expressed his concern for the child, stating, “I’m saddened for them and the child, but I mean, for the child, I hope they can get to a place where they can be helped.”

Charges and Arrest:

On May 29, authorities filed the charges against Turner and Pombert, and the couple was arrested on June 2. The charges allege that the couple’s actions were both mentally and physically harmful to their young son, as they failed to provide him with a safe and healthy environment. It remains unclear whether the couple has legal representation at this time.

Authorities have not confirmed if the child has been placed with another family member or in foster care, but the case remains under investigation.

This case has left the community in shock, particularly given the severe neglect that the child suffered while being confined to such inhumane conditions. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation, and the couple is awaiting trial for the cruel treatment of their son.

Our thoughts are with the young child, as he faces the recovery process, hopefully finding the help and support needed after enduring such a traumatic experience.

