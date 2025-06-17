According to police, an 8-month-old baby was one of three people killed in the Utah WestFest mass shooting

A mass shooting at the WestFest festival in West Valley City, Utah, resulted in the tragic deaths of three people and injuries to two others on Sunday night. The shooting occurred during the annual arts and culture event, which brings together the community for entertainment and cultural activities. The victims included an 8-month-old baby, an 18-year-old man, and a 41-year-old woman, with five people in total being injured by gunfire.

The Shooting Incident

The incident unfolded around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday when police officers working at WestFest observed a verbal altercation between two groups of people. As the officers approached to break up the fight, a 16-year-old from one of the groups pulled out a firearm and opened fire. In response, one officer fired at the suspect, but did not hit him. The suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody. Since the suspect is a minor, his name has not been released by authorities.

Community Response and Tragic Loss

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson expressed her deep sorrow over the violence, particularly the deaths of an innocent bystander and a young child. “The violence and deaths at the WestFest celebration in West Valley are tragic and seem to be the result of youth violence,” she said in a statement. “I am so deeply saddened by the loss of life, especially that of an innocent bystander and an infant. My thoughts are with all who were onsite and impacted by this tragedy and the families of those who lost their lives.”

West Valley City Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, with detectives interviewing witnesses who were at the event. Authorities are encouraging anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward and provide additional information to assist in the investigation.

Additional Context: Another Tragic Shooting in Salt Lake City

This shooting occurred just one day after a separate tragic incident in Salt Lake City, where 39-year-old Arthur Folasa Ah Loo was shot and killed during the “No Kings” protest. The back-to-back shootings have left the community shaken and raise ongoing concerns about public safety, especially during large community events.

Investigation and Community Impact

The police department has assured the public that they are working diligently to gather more details about the shooting and its causes. The department has not yet released further details about the investigation but has expressed its commitment to ensuring justice for the victims. Community members are urged to reach out if they have any additional information that could help with the case.

SOURCE