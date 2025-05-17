According to officials, the Las Vegas gym shooting left two people dead and at least three injured

A peaceful afternoon turned into a nightmare in Las Vegas on Friday when a gunman opened fire inside a local gym, killing one person and injuring at least three others before being shot dead by police. The shocking incident took place at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side and has left the community in deep shock.

What Happened at the Gym?

According to police, the shooting occurred Friday afternoon inside the Las Vegas Athletic Club. Officers said the gunman entered the gym and opened fire, killing one person near a workout machine. As chaos broke out and people rushed to escape, three others were injured in the gunfire. One of them is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh confirmed that officers confronted the shooter as he tried to flee the gym. The police fired at the suspect, and he was later declared dead at the hospital. Authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Eyewitnesses Describe the Scene

Several people who were present at the gym during the shooting have shared their terrifying experiences. Claudio Vigani, who was working out at the time, told KLAS-TV, “They said, ‘Get out, get out, get out,’ and then I saw the dead guy next to the machine.”

Another witness, Gary Steward, shared how a random stop saved his life. He and a companion were heading to the gym but decided to visit a nearby nutrition store first. That short delay kept them away from the gym’s front desk — the very place where the shooter entered.

Steward told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “We saw glass breaking as we walked up and ran back to the parking lot. It’s just a weird feeling. Who shoots up a gym?”

Police Still Searching for Motive

Authorities are still investigating the reason behind the shooting. No motive has been confirmed yet. Officers are collecting evidence, reviewing surveillance footage, and interviewing witnesses to understand what led to the tragic event.

No calls to the gym or its corporate office have been answered as of now.

This horrifying event has shaken not just the gym community but the entire city of Las Vegas. As investigators try to find out why this happened, families are left grieving, and survivors are trying to cope with the trauma. In a place meant for health and wellness, violence has brought fear and heartbreak. It’s a reminder of how unpredictable and fragile life can be, and how important it is to remain aware of our surroundings, even in places we think are safe.

