A woman was intoxicated and doing her cosmetics during the deadly crash that killed a 6-year-old boy, according to police

SHELBY COUNTY, IN — Khristal Grant, 43, has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly car crash that killed a 6-year-old boy in November 2024. The crash occurred when Grant, allegedly high on methamphetamine, rear-ended a Ford Explorer carrying James Doniven Hodges, his grandparents, and several other individuals.

Details of the Incident:

The crash took place on November 9, 2024, on State Road 44. Grant, driving a Chevy Tahoe, rear-ended the Explorer, causing it to spin into oncoming traffic. The impact led to another collision with a minivan traveling westbound, resulting in injuries to multiple people. Tragically, James Hodges, who was preparing to celebrate his seventh birthday later that month, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents obtained by local news, witnesses reported seeing Grant driving erratically, swerving across lanes while doing her makeup in the mirror. One witness recalled that Grant passed their vehicle while applying makeup, all while looking in the mirror. The witness also stated that Grant was driving at approximately 68 mph when the crash occurred.

Drug Use and Arrest:

Following the crash, Grant admitted to police that she had used methamphetamine and marijuana within the past few days. A blood test revealed that methamphetamine and amphetamine were present in her system. Despite her claims of paying attention to the road and not using her phone, witnesses told police that Grant did not brake before hitting the Explorer. Her vehicle data recorder confirmed that she only applied the brakes half a second before impact.

Grant was formally charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death on May 9, 2025. She was taken into custody on May 28, after a lengthy investigation. She is being held on $10,000 bond at the Shelby County Jail and is set to appear in court on June 25, 2025.

Impact on Victims:

The fatal crash has left a family devastated. James was only 6 years old at the time of the accident. His family had been on their way to celebrate his birthday, but the joy of the occasion was overshadowed by this tragic event.

