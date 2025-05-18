A mother in S.C. was killed in a random attack while operating a vehicle. Five teenagers, ages 13 to 18, are currently under arrest

Lancaster, South Carolina – A tragic case that began with the shooting death of a 40-year-old mother, Larisha Sharell Thompson, has resulted in the arrest of six people, including five teenagers. Authorities believe the murder was part of an attempted armed robbery that went horribly wrong.

What Happened to Larisha Thompson?

On May 2, Larisha Thompson was shot and killed while sitting in the front seat of her locked vehicle in Lancaster, a town near the North Carolina border, around 50 miles south of Charlotte.

She was reportedly targeted during a failed robbery attempt, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

Who Has Been Arrested?

After a 10-day investigation, authorities announced on May 12 that six people had been arrested.

Adults Charged:

Asael Aminadas Torres-Chirinos, 21

Jarby Ardon Ramos-Odari, 18

Jeyson Sobied Pineda-Salgado, 17 (charged as an adult)

Juveniles Charged:

Three teenagers aged 13, 14, and 15 (names not released)

All six face charges of murder, attempted armed robbery, and second-degree burglary.

How Were They Caught?

The big breakthrough came when police investigated a gas station burglary that happened on April 29, just days before the shooting.

During that burglary, a handgun was fired at a surveillance camera and a bathroom door. Investigators collected ballistic evidence from the scene and sent it to the state crime lab. It turned out the same 9 mm handgun was used in both the gas station burglary and the shooting of Larisha Thompson.

Surveillance footage and an eyewitness placed Torres-Chirinos at both crime scenes. Later, police searched his home and found the gun used in both crimes.

Additional Charges for Torres-Chirinos

Because the gun was recovered at his house and matched both crime scenes, Torres-Chirinos faces more charges:

Two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

One count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful alien

Immigration Status

According to authorities, all six suspects may face deportation due to their immigration status. The Department of Homeland Security has placed immigration detainers on all of them.

Where Are They Now?

The three adults are currently being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center, while the juveniles are in custody at a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

The murder of Larisha Sharell Thompson has shaken the local community in Lancaster, South Carolina. A mix of teenagers and young adults allegedly carried out a failed robbery that ended in a woman losing her life. Thanks to careful investigation and forensic evidence, police were able to track down the suspects, who now face serious criminal charges. The case also highlights concerns around youth crime and immigration enforcement in the U.S.

SOURCE