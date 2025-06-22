A man murders his girlfriend while she is Facetimeing with her mother, then kills the friend who witnessed the entire incident

KNOXVILLE, TN. — Jair Romario Martin, 28, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the first-degree murders of his 21-year-old girlfriend, Madison Johnson, and her 20-year-old friend, Heidi Johnson, during a violent altercation that unfolded on May 13, 2023. The tragic events were witnessed by Madison’s mother, who was on a FaceTime call with her daughter at the time of the attack.

The Horrifying Events of May 13, 2023

The incident began when Madison, while on the phone with her mother, expressed fear about her boyfriend’s aggressive behavior. She told her mother that Martin had barricaded the door, preventing her from leaving. As Madison’s mother observed Martin holding a gun, she immediately called 911, fearing for her daughter’s life.

In a chilling moment, Madison allegedly told Martin to stop pointing the gun at her, to which he responded, “I’m going to murder you.” He then fired several shots at Madison, fatally wounding her. As Heidi Johnson witnessed the shooting, she screamed in panic, and Martin turned the gun on her, killing her as well.

According to the investigation, Martin fired a total of 10 shots before fleeing the scene. After shooting both women, Martin also carved a fork into Madison’s head. The gun was found later in a bush outside the house.

The Investigation and Martin’s Arrest

When the Knoxville police arrived at the scene, they found Heidi Johnson dead in the hallway and Madison dead in a room. As the officers were heading to the crime scene, they spotted Martin walking down the street. At the time, he was not identified as a suspect and appeared calm, even giving a false name to officers while claiming he had heard gunshots. Authorities initially let him go.

However, after receiving a tip from a woman who knew both victims, the police launched a deeper investigation. Martin was arrested a few days later and was found hiding in a closet at an apartment in the Lonsdale neighborhood of Knoxville. He was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Martin later claimed that he had “blacked out” during the killings.

Heartbreaking Footage and Victim Impact

An 11-minute footage from an outdoor security camera captured the audio of an argument followed by gunshots. During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution played the audio in court, causing Madison’s and Heidi’s families to break down in tears. Some family members had to cover their ears or leave the courtroom due to the unbearable nature of the sound.

Sentencing and Family Statements

Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and other charges, including criminal impersonation and evading arrest. During the emotional sentencing hearing, Judge Scott Green addressed the severity of Martin’s actions, stating, “You didn’t just kill Madison. It was heinous, atrocious, crude. Your anger and rage that we heard manifested what you did to her body, driving a double-prong fork into her body that penetrated her skull. After you killed her, you turned on her best friend, put multiple bullets into her body and killed her as well.”

Madison’s mother, Jennifer Johnson, shared her heartbreak in court, saying, “Madison asked him to let her leave. He wouldn’t. He barricaded them in. All they wanted was to leave and go home. He showed them no mercy that day, and I ask you show him none.”

Heidi’s mother also addressed the court, stating, “Madison’s family and my family have received a life sentence: a life sentence of grief, wondering what would have happened to her.”

A Community Left to Grieve

The families of the victims now face a lifetime of grief as they come to terms with the loss of Madison and Heidi in such a violent and senseless manner. The case has sparked conversations about domestic violence, mental health, and the importance of recognizing and responding to red flags before violence occurs.

Jair Romario Martin will now spend the rest of his life behind bars, a sentence that offers little comfort to those who loved Madison Johnson and Heidi Johnson. Their families continue to honor their memories while grappling with the horrific tragedy that took the lives of two young women far too soon.

