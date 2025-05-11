A Florida church pastor is accused of sexually assaulting two girls, and he allegedly provided a chilling justification for the abuse

A Florida pastor, Yersson Solarte, 33, has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls at Ipul Pentecostal Church in Sanford, Florida.

The arrest took place on Wednesday, May 7, in Virginia, as part of a coordinated effort between the Prince William County Police Department and the Sanford Police Department (SPD). Solarte, who was allegedly on a “family trip” at the time, now faces charges of sexual battery of a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation.

The Allegations Against Solarte

The investigation began on April 10, when police first received reports of an “inappropriate relationship” between Solarte and the two minor victims. The SPD claims that Solarte sexually assaulted one of the girls and engaged in inappropriate behavior at the church, also known as Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Latinoamericana Orlando Norte. Both victims were members of the church, and Solarte has since been removed from his pastoral position.

The accusations include claims that Solarte sexually assaulted one girl in his office and in the church’s multimedia room. The first victim reported the abuse shortly after the incident, alleging that Solarte had made her sit on his lap before assaulting her.

The second victim alleges multiple instances of abuse, claiming that Solarte made unwanted advances and even expressed his “love” for her before attempting to make her sister jealous. She also claimed that Solarte molested her during a “juvenile meeting” and forcibly kissed her after grabbing her face. According to the victim, Solarte allegedly told her, “We only live once,” in an attempt to justify his actions.

Investigation and Further Concerns

The SPD is actively seeking additional information regarding the case, as they believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. The department is urging anyone with information to step forward to ensure that justice is served and to protect other potential victims. Chief Cecil Smith of the SPD stated, “People like this are a special class of criminal, who use their position of trust to prey on innocent victims.”

Solarte has been transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Florida, where he is currently being held. At the time of the report, it was unclear if he had legal representation to speak on his behalf.

The Church’s Response

A spokesperson for Ipul Pentecostal Church did not immediately respond to requests for comment. As of Saturday, May 10, Solarte’s name still appeared on the church’s website, though his position has reportedly been terminated following the accusations.

Community Shock and Concern

The charges against Solarte have sent shockwaves through the community, particularly as he was trusted in his position as a religious leader. The investigation continues, and police are encouraging anyone with additional information or potential victims to come forward.

Support for Victims

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, help is available. You can contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453. The hotline is available 24/7 in over 170 languages, and all calls are toll-free and confidential. Alternatively, text “STRENGTH” to 741-741 to connect with a certified crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line.

Source