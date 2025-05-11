A court approves a father’s Hawaii trip after he is accused of abandoning his toddler to perish in a hot car

An Arizona father, Christopher Scholtes, charged with first-degree murder in the hot-car death of his two-year-old daughter, Parker Scholtes, has been granted permission by a court to travel to Hawaii for a family vacation. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Ortiz approved Scholtes’ request to travel from May 1, 2025, through May 9, 2025, despite objections from prosecutors.

The Tragic Incident

The tragic incident occurred in July 2024, when Scholtes allegedly left Parker sleeping in the family car, parked in the driveway of their home in Tucson, Arizona, while he became distracted playing video games and putting away groceries. The outside temperature was reportedly around 109 degrees Fahrenheit, creating dangerous conditions in the vehicle. Tragically, Parker died after being left in the car for several hours.

Scholtes was reportedly aware of a safety feature in the vehicle that would turn the car off after 30 minutes, which was a known risk. Security footage from the home allegedly contradicted Scholtes’ claims, showing he did not check on Parker for hours after arriving home around 12:53 p.m., and it wasn’t until around 4 p.m. when his wife arrived home and asked about their daughter that he went outside to check on her.

Court’s Decision Sparks Controversy

Despite the gravity of the charges, Scholtes’ request to travel was approved by Judge Ortiz. The court order stipulates that he must stay in contact with pre-trial services and have no unsupervised contact with his surviving children. Prosecutors objected to the decision, calling it inappropriate given the seriousness of the charges against Scholtes.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conove expressed her dismay, stating, “Our prosecutors strenuously objected. The court granted permission over our objection.”

Text Messages and Allegations of a Pattern

Text messages between Scholtes and his wife reportedly revealed that this was not the first time Scholtes had left his children alone in the car. In one message, his wife, an anesthesiologist, reportedly texted him, saying, “I told you to stop leaving them in the car, how many times have I told you?” as Parker was on her way to the hospital. Scholtes responded with, “Babe, I’m sorry,” to which his wife replied, “We have lost her, she was perfect.”

Scholtes, emotionally distressed, responded, “Babe, our family. How could I do this? I killed our baby, this can’t be real.”

Investigation and Evidence

During the investigation, Scholtes told police that he had left Parker in the car because he wanted her to stay asleep. However, video surveillance footage contradicted his story, showing that he did not check on his daughter for hours. The family’s vehicle and Scholtes’ PlayStation gaming console—which he had been using during the period Parker was left alone—were seized as evidence.

Despite his previous actions and the tragic outcome, Scholtes’ wife has supported him. Shortly after Parker’s death, she appeared in court to request that Scholtes be allowed to return home to help with the healing process. “This was a big mistake and I think that this doesn’t represent him,” she said, according to KVOA. “I just want the girls to see their father so that I don’t have to tell them tonight that they’re going to endure another loss.”

Scholtes Faces Serious Charges

Scholtes, who turned down a plea deal that would have resulted in a second-degree murder conviction and up to 25 years in prison, is scheduled to go to trial on October 27, 2025. He faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect, with prosecutors alleging that he caused his daughter’s death through reckless disregard for her safety.

Legal and Public Reaction

The case has sparked strong public reactions, with many questioning the appropriateness of allowing Scholtes to take a family vacation amid the charges. His actions, as well as the judge’s controversial decision, have brought attention to issues of parental responsibility, safety, and the legal implications of tragic accidents.

Source