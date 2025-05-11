A bus slides and falls down a mountain near a well-known, picturesque waterfall in Sri Lanka, killing at least 21 people

A tragic bus accident in Sri Lanka claimed the lives of at least 21 people after the vehicle skidded off the road and plummeted down a mountainside. The horrifying incident took place on Sunday near Kotmale, Sri Lanka, and left 14 others injured.

The Devastating Incident

Shocking TV footage showed the overturned bus lying at the bottom of a precipice, its roof seemingly torn off, leaving empty seats exposed. The bus was traveling on the Nuwara Eliya-Gampola main road in the Gerandi Ella region, a popular tourist area known for its picturesque waterfalls. The images showed rescue workers and civilians working together to remove survivors from the wreckage, while onlookers watched in distress during the intense recovery operation.

Details of the Accident

Reports indicated that the bus was en route from Kataragama to Kurunegala when it veered off the road and fell down the mountainside. The area, located around 140 kilometers east of Colombo, is a mountainous region with steep and winding roads, which can make travel hazardous.

Authorities said that nearly 50 people were on the bus when it fell. The driver survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The bus was operated by a state-run company, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena confirmed that 21 people had died and 14 others were hospitalized in critical condition. Recovery efforts continued as workers searched through the wreckage, aided by civilians.

A Common Danger in Sri Lanka’s Mountainous Regions

Fatal bus crashes are unfortunately common in Sri Lanka, particularly in the mountainous areas. Authorities have long attributed these accidents to a combination of reckless driving and poorly maintained roads. In many cases, the treacherous terrain exacerbates the risk of accidents.

Tourism and Regional Popularity

The area around Gerandi Ella, with its stunning waterfalls and breathtaking scenery, is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. Sri Lanka attracts over 100,000 British tourists annually, drawn to the island’s natural beauty, which includes waterfalls, beaches, and cultural landmarks.

A Reminder of the Dangers of Travel in Sri Lanka

This tragic accident underscores the risks of traveling in Sri Lanka’s mountainous regions, where the combination of difficult roads and reckless driving can result in deadly consequences. The government and transportation authorities are under pressure to improve road safety, especially in rural and mountainous areas.

